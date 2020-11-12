 

Michelin Disclosure of the total number of voting rights and of the number of shares making up the Company’s capital

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.11.2020, 14:00  |  12   |   |   

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                          

November 12th, 2020

Disclosure of the total number of voting rights and of the number of shares
making up the Company’s capital

(articles L.233-8 of the French Commercial Code and 223-16
of the General Reglementation of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Date Number of shares Total number of voting rights
 

2020/10/31 		 

177,543,902 		 

Number of theoretical voting rights: 241,873,813

 

Number of voting rights (excluding treasury shares): 241,873,813*

 

* Considering 0 treasury shares

 

 

COMPAGNIE GENERALE DES ETABLISSEMENTS MICHELIN
Partnership Limited by Shares (commandite par actions)
having a capital of EUR 355,087,602
Registered in the CLERMONT-FERRAND Trade and companies register
under number 855 200 887
Head office: 23, place des Carmes-Déchaux - 63000 Clermont-Ferrand, France 		 

   

Attachment


Cie Generale des Etablissements Michelin Registered shares Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Michelin Disclosure of the total number of voting rights and of the number of shares making up the Company’s capital

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
BioCryst to Present Data at the 2020 ASH Annual Meeting
Multi-Center Evaluation of Bionano Optical Genome Mapping by Cytogenetics Thought Leaders in the US ...
Monument Mining behält Kontrolle über Covid-19-Pandemie
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company Enters into Sales & Distribution Agreement for ...
Nokia and Deutsche Telekom Group expand strategic cooperation to build 5G-ready IP network
Bilwee selects WISeKey’s WISeID technology to help Argentinian companies safely complete business ...
Gran Colombia Reports Third Quarter and First Nine Months 2020 Results; Announces Tripling of Its ...
Search Minerals Receives $1.5m of Debentures Conversion, Announces Shares for Debt and Loan ...
UPDATE - Castor Maritime Inc. Reports Financial Results for the Three Months and Nine Months Ended ...
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Aurora Cannabis Announces Proposed Public Offering
Update on FDA Advisory Committee’s Meeting on Aducanumab in Alzheimer’s Disease
Nevada Copper Provides Operations Update and Announces Filing of Q3 2020 Financial Statements
Pfizer und BioNTech geben erfolgreiche erste Zwischenanalyse ihres COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten in ...
Relay Medical Subsidiary Signs Binding LOI for Rights to COVID-19 Rapid Antigen and Antibody Tests
Biofrontera reports third quarter and first nine months 2020 results
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.11.20
ANALYSE-FLASH: Goldman senkt Michelin auf 'Neutral' - Ziel hoch auf 113 Euro
09.11.20
GOLDMAN SACHS stuft MICHELIN auf 'Neutral'
28.10.20
RBC belässt MICHELIN auf 'Outperform'
23.10.20
ROUNDUP/Aktien Europa Schluss: Gute Konjunkturdaten versöhnen die Anleger etwas
23.10.20
dpa-AFX-Überblick: UNTERNEHMEN vom 23.10.2020 - 15.15 Uhr
23.10.20
UBS belässt MICHELIN auf 'Buy'
23.10.20
Aktien Europa: Gewinne am Ende einer bislang schwachen Woche
23.10.20
ROUNDUP: Michelin hebt Ausblick - Reifennachfrage erholt sich schneller
23.10.20
BARCLAYS belässt MICHELIN auf 'Equal Weight'
22.10.20
JPMORGAN belässt MICHELIN auf 'Overweight'