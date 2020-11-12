CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acceleware Ltd. (“Acceleware” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: AXE), a leading developer of technologies targeting low-cost and clean extraction of heavy oil and bitumen, including enabling the development of low-carbon bitumen beyond combustion initiatives, today announced that the Company has established Acceleware | Kisâstwêw, a limited partnership (the “Partnership”) with Saa Dene Group. Acceleware | Kisâstwêw merges two great cultures to drive the commercialization and adoption of Acceleware technologies, including RF XL. Acceleware’s culture of innovation is a match with Saa Dene Group’s deep experience, contacts within the Canadian energy industry, and desire for responsible growth.



It is expected that among other things Acceleware | Kisâstwêw will work to raise the profile of RF XL, and its potential to improve the environmental and economic performance of the heavy oil and oil sands sector by ensuring that the technology supports ideals that are important to Indigenous peoples, including respect for land, water, and clean air. The Partnership will also work to secure funding for ongoing development and commercialization of Acceleware’s clean tech innovations, and will seek out export opportunities for Acceleware technologies and services.