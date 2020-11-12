TransUnion and Atlas Digital Group Partner to Offer Cable and Broadband Internet Service Providers with New Fraud Solutions Aimed at Improving Customer Experience

 

CHICAGO, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) and Atlas Digital Group have partnered to enable cable operators and other broadband internet service providers with solutions that decrease their risk while ensuring their customers have a seamless online experience.

As part of the partnership, TransUnion is providing a proprietary score that will allow Atlas’s customers to seamlessly determine the likelihood of fraud without introducing friction into the online experience. The score identifies consumers that are likely to be high-risk, allowing Atlas customers to determine how to respond, so that they can retain control over the application.

“We are thrilled to partner with TransUnion to create a frictionless fraud scoring solution for our clients,” said Mark Mihalevich, CEO of Atlas Digital Group. “Maximizing sales conversion and revenue growth for cable and broadband service providers can only be accomplished if they are more easily able to identify good customers while at the same time identifying those persons that may be more risky.”

The new score will be utilized in Atlas’s CORE eCommerce solution, the only turn-key, managed SAAS eCommerce platform designed specifically for providers of broadband internet services. 

CORE enables providers to: 

  • Accelerate market share gains through frictionless shopping flow.
  • Reduce cost of customer acquisition by shifting sales from high touch channels.
  • Optimize package and pricing strategy through industry leading analytics.
  • Increase revenue per customer by boosting take rate of high revenue products.
  • Enable highly targeted location-based marketing and lead generation.

“The combined power of TransUnion and Atlas offerings is a real difference-maker, especially for small- and mid-sized cable and broadband internet service providers,” said Rachael Olson, director of strategic planning for TransUnion’s diversified markets group. “In this growing, competitive marketplace, leveraging top-tier solutions is critical to both safeguard your business and convert new customers.”

More information about the solutions provided via the partnership can be found here.

About TransUnion (NYSE: TRU)
TransUnion is a global information and insights company that makes trust possible in the modern economy. We do this by providing a comprehensive picture of each person so they can be reliably and safely represented in the marketplace. As a result, businesses and consumers can transact with confidence and achieve great things. We call this Information for Good.

A leading presence in more than 30 countries across five continents, TransUnion provides solutions that help create economic opportunity, great experiences and personal empowerment for hundreds of millions of people.

http://www.transunion.com/business

About Atlas Digital Group
Founded in 2017 and based in St. Louis, Atlas Digital Group delivers fast, innovative and transformative eCommerce and digital marketing solutions and results for cable and fiber operators. The group’s signature CORE eCommerce platform and related services improve sales conversion rates, reduce costs, increase revenue and optimize return on investment. With decades of digital marketing and sales conversion experience within the cable and fiber industry, Atlas Digital Group will carry your online business forward. For more information about Atlas Digital Group, please visit www.atlasdigitalgroup.com.

