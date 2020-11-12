 

Brazil Takes on COVID-19 Work Disruptions with Network Expansion, Digital Workplace Technologies

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.11.2020, 14:00  |  43   |   |   

ISG Provider Lens report finds beefed-up Internet capacity and enterprise adoption of managed mobility, collaboration and other capabilities easing transition to remote working

SÃO PAULO, Brazil, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faced with the need for millions of employees to work from home during the COVID-19 pandemic, Brazilian enterprises accelerated their adoption of digital workplace technologies while the nation’s carriers quickly increased network capacity, according to a new report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

The 2020 ISG Provider Lens Digital Workplace of the Future – Services & Solutions report for Brazil found that, as in other countries, COVID-19 heightened the importance of digital workplace technologies in Brazil as enterprises facilitated transitions to home and remote work. This immediately increased demand for large-scale managed workplace services to take the place of in-person technical support. Brazilian enterprises benefited from global service providers that addressed the challenges of the pandemic in Asia and Europe first, according to ISG.

In addition, a joint effort by Brazilian carriers prevented major Internet service disruptions in 2020 despite significantly higher traffic on both mobile and landline networks. Changes triggered by the crisis included migration of traffic from mobile to landline and a shift from prepaid to postpaid accounts for a majority of the country’s 225 million mobile devices.

“Employees in Brazil were able to work from home quickly and effectively, thanks to rapid responses by carriers, workplace consultants and other providers,” said Pedro Luís Bicudo Maschio, an ISG distinguished analyst and author of the report. “Remote work actually made employees more productive in some cases, though that effect may not survive once workers have more options for their time. But it is likely many will continue to work at home even after a vaccine is available.”

Enterprise and team collaboration solutions have also taken on greater importance with the move to working from home. New solutions becoming available in Brazil fill gaps in the Microsoft and Google platforms that dominate the market, the report says. There are solutions available that integrate well with the dominant players and with open source, as well as options for industry niches that require specific security and privacy measures.

