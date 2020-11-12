Albireo to Participate in Jefferies and Piper Sandler Virtual Investor Conferences

BOSTON, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Albireo Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALBO), a clinical-stage rare liver disease company developing novel bile acid modulators, today announced that Ron Cooper, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present via webcast at the 2020 Jefferies London Healthcare Conference on November 19 at 12 p.m. EST. The Company will also be participating in the virtual Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Healthcare Conference being held December 1-3.



A live audio webcast of the Jefferies presentation will be accessible from the Albireo Media & Investors page (http://ir.albireopharma.com/) and will be archived and available for replay on Albireo’s website for two weeks following the event.