Williams Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Williams posted revenue of $66.2 million for the third quarter of 2020 compared with $56.9 million in the prior-year period





The Company reported net income of $1.0 million, or $0.04 per share, in the third quarter of 2020 versus a net loss of $0.3 million, or $(0.02) per share, in the third quarter of 2019





Adjusted EBITDA 1 was $4.0 million for the third quarter of 2020 compared with $1.8 million in the third quarter of 2019





was $4.0 million for the third quarter of 2020 compared with $1.8 million in the third quarter of 2019 As of September 30, 2020, the Company’s backlog was $457.9 million compared to $494.9 million as of December 31, 2019 and $538.9 million as of June 30, 2020, with approximately $166.7 million expected to be converted to revenue over the next twelve months





Williams generated $3.2 million of operating cash in the third quarter of 2020 and reduced debt by $3.2 million concurrently





Williams is in the final stages of refinancing its debt, which it expects to be completed in the fourth quarter

“The third quarter of 2020 once again illustrated the strength and resilience of our business during a tumultuous year,” said Tracy Pagliara, President and CEO of Williams. “The Company posted revenue of $66.2 million, up 16.5%, expanded gross margins by 260 basis points, to 13.1%, and generated $0.04 earnings per share versus a loss of $(0.02) per share, on a year-over-year basis. We ended the quarter with a backlog of $457.9 million.

“Such performance reinforces our confidence in the Company’s strategic plan as we also strive to complete the refinancing of our credit facilities. We have advanced that project significantly over the past two months and feel optimistic it will be finalized during the fourth quarter, setting the stage for reduced interest expense heading into 2021. At the same time, we are continuing to pursue our growth initiatives by building our talent base and enhancing internal controls and processes, while also remaining focused on leveraging SG&A. Such actions – combined with anticipated lower interest costs and our solid backlog and pipeline – represent exciting progress as we near the end of an extraordinary year and look forward to a further improved 2021.”

Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results Compared to Third Quarter 2019

Revenue in the third quarter of 2020 was $66.2 million compared with $56.9 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2019, reflecting $3.3 million of higher revenue from Canadian nuclear contracts, a $5.0 million increase related to fuel storage/decommissioning work, and $0.6 million of additional revenue from the Vogtle 3 & 4 nuclear construction project.

Gross profit was $8.7 million, or 13.1% of revenue, compared with $6.0 million, or 10.5% of revenue, in the prior-year period. The current year gross margin reflects $2.4 million for prior-year unfavorable adjustments related to a customer contract. Operating expenses were $6.0 million versus $5.2 million in the third quarter of 2019, reflecting higher general and administrative (G&A) costs due primarily to a $0.8 million increase in severance and stock-based compensation expense. The Company’s operating margin rose to 4.0% from 1.3% in the prior-year third quarter, reflecting the improvement in gross margin year-over-year. Interest expense was $1.5 million in the third quarter of both fiscal 2020 and 2019.

The Company reported net income of $1.0 million, or $0.04 per share, in the third quarter of 2020 compared with a net loss of $0.3 million, or $(0.02) per share, in the prior-year period.

Balance Sheet

As of September 30, 2020, the Company had $4.5 million of cash (including restricted cash) and $41.5 million of bank debt compared with $7.8 million of cash and $44.2 million of bank debt as of December 31, 2019. Debt was reduced by $3.2 million in the third quarter, and further reductions are anticipated going forward as the Company utilizes cash generation to lower indebtedness.

Backlog

Total backlog as of September 30, 2020 was $457.9 million compared with $494.9 million at December 31, 2019 and $538.9 million as of June 30, 2020. The Company recognized revenue of $66.2 million in the third quarter combined with net adjustments and cancellations of $26.9 million, which were primarily driven by scope reduction and revision to the completion date on a particular contract. Revenue recognized and net adjustments and cancellations were partially offset with new awards of $12.2 million.

(in thousands) Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 Backlog - beginning of period $ 538,860 $ 494,904 New awards 12,235 146,651 Adjustments and cancellations, net (26,923 ) 21,313 Revenue recognized (66,240 ) (204,936 ) Backlog - end of period $ 457,932 $ 457,932

Williams estimates that approximately $166.7 million, or 36.4%, of total backlog will be converted to revenue in the next twelve months. This compares with $191.3 million of backlog at December 31, 2019 and $211.2 million of backlog at June 30, 2020 that the Company anticipated would be converted to revenue over the succeeding twelve-month period.

Outlook

The Company reaffirmed previously-issued guidance for fiscal 2020.

2020 Guidance Revenue: $270 million to $290 million Gross margin: 11% to 13% of revenue SG&A: 8% to 8.5% of revenue Adjusted EBITDA*: $13 million to $15 million

*See Note 1—Non-GAAP Financial Measures for information regarding the use of Adjusted EBITDA and forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures.

About Williams

Williams Industrial Services Group has been safely helping plant owners and operators enhance asset value for more than 50 years. The Company provides a broad range of construction, maintenance and modification, and support services to customers in energy and industrial end markets. Williams’ mission is to be the preferred provider of construction, maintenance, and specialty services through commitment to superior safety performance, focus on innovation, and dedication to delivering unsurpassed value to its customers.

Additional information about Williams can be found on its website: www.wisgrp.com .

Forward-looking Statement Disclaimer

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the term set forth in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The forward-looking statements include statements or expectations regarding the Company’s ability to perform in accordance with guidance, realize opportunities and successfully achieve its growth and strategic initiatives, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company’s business, operations, and financial condition, the Company’s ability to control costs, future demand for the Company’s services, the Company’s ability to manage overhead, streamline operations, improve backlog, performance and cash flow, and deleverage the balance sheet, expectations regarding future contract awards and positive cash flow, the Company’s ability to complete the refinancing of its outstanding debt in the fourth quarter of 2020, and other related matters. These statements reflect the Company’s current views of future events and financial performance and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, some of which have been, and may further be, exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, including its ability to comply with the terms of its debt instruments and access letters of credit, ability to implement strategic initiatives, business plans, and liquidity plans, and ability to maintain effective internal control over financial reporting and disclosure controls and procedures. Actual results, performance or achievements may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Additional risks and uncertainties that could cause or contribute to such material differences include, but are not limited to, the Company’s level of indebtedness; the Company’s ability to make interest and principal payments on its debt and satisfy the financial and other covenants contained in its credit facilities; the Company’s ability to engage in certain transactions and activities due to limitations and covenants contained in its credit facilities; the Company’s ability to enter into new lending facilities, if needed, and to obtain adequate surety bonding and letters of credit; the Company’s ability to generate sufficient cash resources to continue funding operations, including investments in working capital required to support growth-related commitments that it makes to its customers, and the possibility that the Company incurs losses from operations in the future; exposure to market risks from changes in interest rates, including changes to or replacement of LIBOR; the possibility the Company may be required to write-down additional amounts of goodwill and other indefinite-lived assets; failure to maintain effective internal control over financial reporting and disclosure controls and procedures in the future; changes in the Company’s senior management and financial reporting and accounting teams, the ability of such persons to successfully perform their roles, and the Company’s ability to attract and retain qualified personnel, skilled workers and key officers; a failure to successfully implement or realize the Company’s business strategies, plans and objectives of management, and liquidity, operating and growth initiatives and opportunities; the loss of one or more of the Company’s significant customers; the Company’s competitive position; market outlook and trends in the Company’s industry, including the possibility of reduced investment in, or increased regulation of, nuclear power plants and declines in public infrastructure construction and reductions in government funding, including funding by state and local agencies; costs exceeding estimates the Company uses to set fixed-price contracts; harm to the Company’s reputation or profitability due to, among other things, internal operational issues, poor subcontractor performances or subcontractor insolvency; potential insolvency or financial distress of third parties, including the Company’s customers and suppliers; the Company’s contract backlog and related amounts to be recognized as revenue; the Company’s ability to maintain its safety record, the inherently dangerous nature of the services it provides, the risks of potential liability and adequacy of insurance; changes in the Company’s credit profile and market conditions affecting its relationships with suppliers, vendors and subcontractors; compliance with environmental, health, safety and other related laws and regulations; expiration of the Price-Anderson Act’s indemnification authority; the Company’s expected financial condition, future cash flows, results of operations and future capital and other expenditures; the impact of general economic conditions, including the current economic disruption and recession in the U.S. resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic; the impact of the COVID‑19 pandemic on revenues, expenses, uncollectible accounts, capital investment programs, cash flows, liquidity, maintenance of existing assets, and other operating expenses; the potential for additional COVID-19 cases to occur at the Company’s active or future job sites, as has occurred at the Plant Vogtle site in Georgia, during the COVID-19 pandemic, which potentially could impact cost and labor availability; information technology vulnerabilities and cyberattacks on the Company’s networks; the Company’s failure to comply with applicable laws and regulations, including, but not limited to, those relating to privacy and anti-bribery; the Company’s participation in multiemployer pension plans; the impact of any disruptions resulting from the expiration of collective bargaining agreements; availability of raw materials and inventories; the impact of natural disasters and other severe catastrophic events (such as the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic); future income tax payments and utilization of net operating loss and foreign tax credit carryforwards, including any impact relating to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017, the CARES Act or other tax changes; future compliance with orders of and agreements with regulatory agencies; volatility of the market price for the Company’s common stock and stockholders’ ability to resell their shares of the Company’s common stock; the Company’s ability to pay cash dividends in the future; the impact of future offerings or sales of the Company’s common stock on the market price of such stock; expected outcomes of legal or regulatory proceedings and their expected effects on the Company’s results of operations, including future liabilities, fees and expenses resulting from the Koontz-Wagner bankruptcy filing; and any other statements regarding future growth, future cash needs, future operations, business plans and future financial results.

Other important factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements are discussed in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the sections of the Annual Report on Form 10-K for its 2019 fiscal year and subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q titled “Risk Factors.” Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this press release. Except as may be required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, and you are cautioned not to rely upon them unduly.

WILLIAMS INDUSTRIAL SERVICES GROUP INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, ($ in thousands, except share and per share amounts) 2020

2019

2020

2019

Revenue $ 66,240 $ 56,862 $ 204,936 $ 178,980 Cost of revenue 57,582 50,906 180,014 157,150 Gross profit 8,658 5,956 24,922 21,830 Gross margin 13.1% 10.5% 12.2% 12.2% Selling and marketing expenses 123 63 401 468 General and administrative expenses 5,827 5,091 17,413 16,327 Depreciation and amortization expense 46 77 144 225 Total operating expenses 5,996 5,231 17,958 17,020 Operating income 2,662 725 6,964 4,810 Operating margin 4.0% 1.3% 3.4% 2.7% Interest expense, net 1,541 1,511 4,640 4,504 Other income, net (316 ) (485 ) (937 ) (1,153 ) Total other expenses, net 1,225 1,026 3,703 3,351 Income (loss) from continuing operations before income tax 1,437 (301 ) 3,261 1,459 Income tax expense 321 62 565 141 Income (loss) from continuing operations 1,116 (363 ) 2,696 1,318 Loss from discontinued operations before income tax (66 ) (54 ) (222 ) (175 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 24 (97 ) (56 ) (845 ) Income (loss) from discontinued operations (90 ) 43 (166 ) 670 Net income (loss) $ 1,026 $ (320 ) $ 2,530 $ 1,988 Basic earnings (loss) per common share Income (loss) from continuing operations $ 0.04 $ (0.02 ) $ 0.12 $ 0.07 Income (loss) from discontinued operations (0.00 ) 0.00 (0.01 ) 0.04 Basic earnings (loss) per common share $ 0.04 $ (0.02 ) $ 0.11 $ 0.11 Diluted earnings (loss) per common share Income (loss) from continuing operations $ 0.04 $ (0.02 ) $ 0.11 $ 0.07 Income (loss) from discontinued operations (0.00 ) 0.00 (0.00 ) 0.03 Diluted earnings (loss) per common share $ 0.04 $ (0.02 ) $ 0.11 $ 0.10 Weighted average common shares outstanding (basic) 24,689,337 18,732,402 23,304,059 18,653,301 Weighted average common shares outstanding (diluted) 25,184,306 18,732,402 23,836,798 18,976,619





WILLIAMS INDUSTRIAL SERVICES GROUP INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

REVENUE BRIDGE ANALYSIS*

Third Quarter 2020 Revenue Bridge

(in millions) $ Change Third quarter 2019 revenue $ 56.9 Plant Vogtle Units 3 and 4 0.6 Canada 3.3 Decommissioning 5.0 Project mix 0.4 Total change 9.3 Third quarter 2020 revenue* $ 66.2

*Numbers may not sum due to rounding





WILLIAMS INDUSTRIAL SERVICES GROUP INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) September 30, December 31, ($ in thousands, except share and per share amounts) 2020

2019

ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 3,998 $ 7,350 Restricted cash 468 468 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $358 and $377, respectively 44,682 38,218 Contract assets 8,795 7,225 Other current assets 6,169 2,483 Total current assets 64,112 55,744 Property, plant and equipment, net 355 273 Goodwill 35,400 35,400 Intangible assets 12,500 12,500 Other long-term assets 6,648 8,549 Total assets $ 119,015 $ 112,466 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 7,615 $ 16,618 Accrued compensation and benefits 16,680 9,318 Contract liabilities 3,405 2,699 Short-term borrowings 8,307 10,849 Current portion of long-term debt 700 700 Other current liabilities 8,435 6,408 Current liabilities of discontinued operations 339 340 Total current liabilities 45,481 46,932 Long-term debt, net 32,462 32,658 Deferred tax liabilities 2,253 2,198 Other long-term liabilities 2,272 4,028 Long-term liabilities of discontinued operations 4,464 4,486 Total liabilities 86,932 90,302 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Common stock, $0.01 par value, 170,000,000 shares authorized, and 25,926,333 and 19,794,270 shares issued, respectively, and 25,336,442 and 19,057,195 shares outstanding, respectively 256 198 Paid-in capital 89,582 81,964 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (66 ) 222 Accumulated deficit (57,681 ) (60,211 ) Treasury stock, at par (589,891 and 737,075 common shares, respectively) (8 ) (9 ) Total stockholders’ equity 32,083 22,164 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 119,015 $ 112,466









WILLIAMS INDUSTRIAL SERVICES GROUP INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED) Nine Months Ended September 30, (in thousands) 2020

2019

Operating activities: Net income $ 2,530 $ 1,988 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used in operating activities: Net income (loss) from discontinued operations 166 (670 ) Deferred income tax provision (benefit) 55 (68 ) Depreciation and amortization on plant, property and equipment 144 225 Amortization of deferred financing costs 546 462 Gain on disposals of property, plant and equipment (136 ) — Bad debt expense 19 53 Stock-based compensation 1,703 1,114 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of businesses acquired and sold: Accounts receivable (6,530 ) (7,843 ) Contract assets (1,553 ) (4,159 ) Other current assets (3,684 ) (1,918 ) Other assets 1,619 1,404 Accounts payable (8,914 ) 8,016 Accrued and other liabilities 7,290 (2,705 ) Contract liabilities 706 2,039 Net cash used in operating activities, continuing operations (6,039 ) (2,062 ) Net cash used in operating activities, discontinued operations (189 ) (350 ) Net cash used in operating activities (6,228 ) (2,412 ) Investing activities: Purchase of property, plant and equipment (88 ) (178 ) Net cash used in investing activities, continuing operations (88 ) (178 ) Financing activities: Repurchase of stock-based awards for payment of statutory taxes due on stock-based compensation (227 ) (154 ) Proceeds from issuance of common stock 6,488 — Debt issuance costs (325 ) — Proceeds from short-term borrowings 172,616 163,040 Repayments of short-term borrowings (175,158 ) (162,416 ) Repayments of long-term debt (350 ) (350 ) Net cash provided by financing activities, continuing operations 3,044 120 Effect of exchange rate change on cash, continuing operations (80 ) — Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (3,352 ) (2,470 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 7,818 4,942 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 4,466 $ 2,472 Supplemental Disclosures: Cash paid for interest $ 2,900 $ 3,527 Noncash amendment fee related to MidCap Facility $ 150 $ —





WILLIAMS INDUSTRIAL SERVICES GROUP INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURE (UNAUDITED)

This press release contains financial measures not derived in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (“GAAP”). A reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP measure is provided below.

ADJUSTED EBITDA-CONTINUING OPERATIONS

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, (in thousands) 2020

2019

2020

2019

Net income $ 1,026 $ (363 ) $ 2,530 $ 1,318 Add back: Interest expense, net 1,541 1,511 4,640 4,504 Income tax expense 321 62 565 141 Depreciation and amortization expense 46 77 144 225 Stock-based compensation 614 120 1,702 1,011 Severance costs 421 125 421 449 Other professional fees 38 — 263 — Franchise taxes 64 64 203 192 Loss on other receivables — — — 189 Consulting expenses-remediation — 152 152 Settlement expenses — — 129 — Foreign currency loss (gain) (83 ) (27 ) (24 ) (186 ) Restructuring charges — 116 — 137 Other non-recurring expenses — — — 241 Adjusted EBITDA $ 3,988 $ 1,837 $ 10,573 $ 8,373

NOTE 1 — Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA is not calculated through the application of GAAP and is not the required form of disclosure by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Adjusted EBITDA is the sum of our net income (loss) before interest expense, net, and income tax (benefit) expense and unusual gains or charges. It also excludes non-cash charges such as depreciation and amortization. The Company’s management believes adjusted EBITDA is an important measure of operating performance because it allows management, investors and others to evaluate and compare the performance of its core operations from period to period by removing the impact of the capital structure (interest), tangible and intangible asset base (depreciation and amortization), taxes and unusual gains or charges (stock-based compensation, severance costs, other estimated non-recurring expenses, franchise taxes, consulting expenses, bank restructuring costs, foreign currency gain, restructuring charges, asset disposition charges and restatement expenses), which are not always commensurate with the reporting period in which such items are included. Williams’ credit facility also contains ratios based on EBITDA. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered an alternative to net income or as a better measure of liquidity than net cash flows from operating activities, as determined by GAAP, and, therefore, should not be used in isolation from, but in conjunction with, the GAAP measures. The use of any non-GAAP measure may produce results that vary from the GAAP measure and may not be comparable to a similarly defined non-GAAP measure used by other companies.