 

Drug Free Solution Inc. Gives Corporate Update and Guidance to its Shareholders

Chicago, IL, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Drug Free Solution Inc., (OTC: DSOL), Board of directors announced today that the company has completed the task of digitalization of their alternative health program, “Get Your Feelz On”. This is a big step for the company in that all programs will be available to customers and clients with a click of a mouse or touch of a button. The company is very committed to help to change the world through its alternative health programs and anticipates increased revenues and profits dramatically in the near term.

The company also hired new financial advisors over the summer and are now confident that the disclosures and financial statements will be accurate and timely. Our corporate administration has been reorganized to support the increased revenues expected and to be compatible with our required financial reporting.

Our website has been revised and can be viewed at www.drugfreesolution.com.  

Genie O’Malley, President of the company, stated, “We are excited to now offer our Get Your Feelz programs to all of our consumers, through a proprietary digital platform; this is a way to alleviate the negative emotional symptoms of a variety of mental health conditions, such as drug addiction to reduce the negative emotional symptoms of detoxification, and other related cognitive disorders including depression, as well as, several stress-related anxiety conditions. We believe we can help to heal the world and our excited about the immediate future.”

About the Company

Drug Free Solution, Inc. dba Get Your Feelz On (www.getyourfeelzon.com) is the proprietary services, education, and marketplace of the emotional wellness digital system called Get Your Feelz On, pioneered by the company's founder, Genie O'Malley. The company's signature product, the Daily Feelz, is a three-step process that combines self-analysis, breath, and proprietary language sequences that Ms. O'Malley has been developing, testing, and delivering since 1996 in key markets as products, education, and services. Get Your Feelz On offers consumers, through a proprietary digital platform, a way to alleviate the negative emotional symptoms of a variety of mental health conditions, such as drug addiction to reduce the negative emotional symptoms of detoxification, and other related cognitive disorders including depression, as well as, several stress-related anxiety conditions. This suite of products and services are specifically designed for listening on a digital platform, which enables any internet-connected smart phone or device to serve as a portal. These products primarily serve the Mental Health and Emotional Wellness markets along with their sub-markets which include Fitness and Mind-Body; Preventative & Personalized Medicine and Public Health; as well as Workplace Wellness.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release may include certain statements that are forward-looking in nature and that involve a number of uncertainties and risks. Such forward-looking statements are within the meaning of that term in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on Drug Free Solution, Inc., current expectations and projections regarding future events, which are based on currently available information. The forward-looking statements in this press release may also include statements relating to Drug Free Solution, Inc.'s anticipated new developments, business prospects, financial performance, strategies and similar matters. Drug Free Solution, Inc. disclaims any obligation to update any of its forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

Contact: support@getyourfeelzon.com 888-919-9095


