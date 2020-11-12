 

Neil Medical Group Selects TRHC’s DoseMeRx to Provide Precision Dosing Services For Long-term Care Facilities

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.11.2020, 14:00  |  26   |   |   

The Contract Spans Neil Medical Group’s Network of Long-Term Care & Assisted Living Facilities Across the Southeastern United States

MOORESTOWN, N.J., Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ: TRHC), a healthcare technology company advancing the field of medication safety, announced today a new partnership with Neil Medical Group, a regional pharmacy services provider. TRHC’s DoseMeRxTM solution will provide precision dosing services to Neil Medical Group’s Long-Term Care and Assisted Living Facilities in Kentucky, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Virginia.

“Our pharmacists are committed to applying their clinical expertise to improve health outcomes in the long-term care setting,” stated Neil Medical Group’s Senior Director of Health Outcomes and Research, Robert Smith, PharmD, BCGP, BCPS, FASCP. “We evaluated several web-based applications and selected DoseMeRx based on both its ease of use and the validation of its models in peer-reviewed medical literature. I have been very pleased with the support provided by the DoseMeRx team. They provided us with ample background data, frequent live training sessions, and prompt on-demand support, even on evenings and weekends.”

TRHC‘s DoseMeRx enables healthcare providers to optimize dosing and streamline operations, reduce adverse drug events, and decrease costs. DoseMeRx’s unique platform uses Bayesian dosing to calculate a precise dose to achieve a clinical target. In 2020, leading clinicians from the American Society of Health System Pharmacists, the Infections Disease Society of America, the Pediatric Infectious Disease Society, and the Society of Infectious Disease Pharmacists revised the dosing guidelines for the therapeutic agent vancomycin. This change encourages the adoption of a Bayesian dosing approach.

“Advanced medication safety technology that ensures optimal patient outcomes is vital to providers in the long-term care sector,” states TRHC Chairman and CEO Calvin H. Knowlton, PhD. “Across our companies/solutions, TRHC places great emphasis on the value/importance/criticality of accurate dosing for older adults.”

Executive Vice President of TRHC’s Hospital Division, Charles Cornish, added, “DoseMeRx supports pharmacists and clinicians anywhere they are dosing and monitoring complex drugs, and in managing patient safety for the critically ill. Our partnership with Neil Medical Group allows us to support their network of facilities throughout the Southeast, assisting them in their important mission of improving the lives of older adults through quality senior care.”

Seite 1 von 3
Tabula Rasa HealthCare Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Neil Medical Group Selects TRHC’s DoseMeRx to Provide Precision Dosing Services For Long-term Care Facilities The Contract Spans Neil Medical Group’s Network of Long-Term Care & Assisted Living Facilities Across the Southeastern United StatesMOORESTOWN, N.J., Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ: TRHC), a healthcare technology …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioCryst to Present Data at the 2020 ASH Annual Meeting
Multi-Center Evaluation of Bionano Optical Genome Mapping by Cytogenetics Thought Leaders in the US ...
Monument Mining behält Kontrolle über Covid-19-Pandemie
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company Enters into Sales & Distribution Agreement for ...
Nokia and Deutsche Telekom Group expand strategic cooperation to build 5G-ready IP network
Bilwee selects WISeKey’s WISeID technology to help Argentinian companies safely complete business ...
Gran Colombia Reports Third Quarter and First Nine Months 2020 Results; Announces Tripling of Its ...
Search Minerals Receives $1.5m of Debentures Conversion, Announces Shares for Debt and Loan ...
UPDATE - Castor Maritime Inc. Reports Financial Results for the Three Months and Nine Months Ended ...
Willis Towers Watson acquires Acclimatise in move that further strengthens climate resilience ...
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Aurora Cannabis Announces Proposed Public Offering
Update on FDA Advisory Committee’s Meeting on Aducanumab in Alzheimer’s Disease
Nevada Copper Provides Operations Update and Announces Filing of Q3 2020 Financial Statements
Pfizer und BioNTech geben erfolgreiche erste Zwischenanalyse ihres COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten in ...
Relay Medical Subsidiary Signs Binding LOI for Rights to COVID-19 Rapid Antigen and Antibody Tests
Biofrontera reports third quarter and first nine months 2020 results
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
03.11.20
Tabula Rasa HealthCare Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
02.11.20
Tabula Rasa HealthCare and PioneerRx to Partner to Deploy MedWise Medication Safety Software Technology to PioneerRx Community Pharmacies
22.10.20
Tabula Rasa HealthCare Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call Announcement
15.10.20
Tabula Rasa HealthCare and the American Pharmacists Association Launch Medication Safety Campaign

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18.01.20
2
Tabula Rasa Aktie: Health/Cloud IT rettet Menschenleben und spart Kosten mit weniger Nebenwirkungen