 

Alimera Sciences Announces Real-World Clinical Data for ILUVIEN to be Presented at the American Academy of Ophthalmology 2020 Virtual Conference

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.11.2020, 14:00  |  36   |   |   

ATLANTA, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALIM) (Alimera), a leader in the commercialization and development of prescription ophthalmology treatments for the management of retinal diseases, today announces that new real-world clinical data for ILUVIEN will be featured in 3 posters at the American Academy of Ophthalmology 2020 Virtual Conference. The posters will be available to registered attendees beginning Friday, November 13, 2020.

Posters include:

  • Abstract # 30064808: “Outcomes from the prospective IDEAL registry study – results achieved with the 0.2 µg/day fluocinolone acetonide implant” – Khoramnia, et. al.

  • Abstract # 30064802: “Three-year real-world outcomes from the IRISS registry study, using the 0.2 µg/day fluocinolone acetonide (FAc) implant” – Khoramnia, et. al.

  • Abstract # 30065140: “Predictive value IOP challenge and other safety measures of PALADIN 2yr. data” – Malik, et. al.

“ILUVIEN is a uniquely durable therapy, providing physicians the opportunity to reduce the recurrence of diabetic macular edema, and therefore reduce the need for frequent injections of the current standard of care,” said Rick Eiswirth, President and CEO of Alimera.“We are very excited to have these abstracts showcased at the American Academy of Ophthalmology, highlighting the longer term three-year outcomes that support ILUVIEN’s ability to give more DME patients the potential to see better, longer, with fewer injections.”

Registration to the conference can be accessed here.

About ILUVIEN

ILUVIEN (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant) 0.19 mg is a sustained release intravitreal implant, injected into the back of the eye. With its CONTINUOUS MICRODOSING technology, ILUVIEN is designed to release submicrogram levels of fluocinolone acetonide, a corticosteroid, for up to 36 months, to reduce the recurrence of disease. ILUVIEN enables patients to maintain vision longer with fewer injections. ILUVIEN is approved in the U.S., Australia, Canada, Kuwait, Lebanon and the U.A.E. to treat diabetic macular edema (DME) in patients who have been previously treated with a course of corticosteroids and did not have a clinically significant rise in intraocular pressure. ILUVIEN is indicated in 17 European countries for the treatment of vision impairment associated with chronic DME considered insufficiently responsive to available therapies and in 16 European countries for prevention of relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye (NIPU). Alimera does not have the contractual right to pursue approval to treat uveitis in the U.S., and therefore does not have a regulatory license in the U.S. to treat NIPU. For important safety information on ILUVIEN, see https://iluvien.com/#isi

