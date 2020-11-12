HP and Shutterfly Announce Record HP Indigo Digital Press Rollout to Accelerate Personalized Gift and Photo Printing Markets

PALO ALTO, Calif. and REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) and Shutterfly, the world’s leading online retailer of personalized products, today announced a landmark expansion of their strategic relationship to deliver next-level productivity to supply the growing ecommerce market of photo gifts and photo products.

Shutterfly is investing in more than 60 new high-performance HP Indigo Digital Presses to drive higher productivity for its range of high-quality, photo-based and personalized products including photo gifts, photo books, school portraits, holiday cards, and home decor.

The agreement with Shutterfly, the leading US supplier of HP Indigo digital print, is the largest single customer order to date for the HP Graphics business. Now underway, the rollout includes next-generation, high-productivity B2 sized HP Indigo 100K digital presses, high versatility HP Indigo 12000 digital presses, as well as significant investment in web-fed photo presses to transform photo portrait printing to digital.

“Over our 20+ year legacy, Shutterfly has committed to investing in the best and most innovative technology to fuel our business, delivering high-quality products to our customers, hosts and partners,” said Shutterfly Inc.’s chief operating officer Dwayne Black. “This latest upgrade of our HP Indigo fleet continues that investment in quality, productivity and innovation, with significant advancements in speed and automation that help us deliver even higher quality products to our customers, even faster at a time when sharing tangible memories is more important than ever.”

The annual global photo printing and merchandise market is expected to reach a value of $3.117 billion by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 8.1% during 2021-2026, compared with USD 1.7960 billion in 2019.1

“Today more than ever before, tangible, personalized experiences are becoming more precious. Consumers are looking for quick turnaround, alongside real-to-life photo quality. We at HP Indigo are proud to be Shutterfly’s provider of choice in making this a reality,” said Haim Levit, general manager, HP Indigo.