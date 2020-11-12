 

HP and Shutterfly Announce Record HP Indigo Digital Press Rollout to Accelerate Personalized Gift and Photo Printing Markets

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.11.2020, 14:00  |  26   |   |   

New fleet positions leading US digital print provider for expanding ecommerce business

News Highlights

  • HP Indigo supplying Shutterfly a new fleet of more than 60 digital presses in landmark deal
  • Agreement for advanced HP Indigo digital presses is biggest HP customer rollout to date
  • Relationship deepens amid growth in digital printing and personalization business

PALO ALTO, Calif. and REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) and Shutterfly, the world’s leading online retailer of personalized products, today announced a landmark expansion of their strategic relationship to deliver next-level productivity to supply the growing ecommerce market of photo gifts and photo products.

Shutterfly is investing in more than 60 new high-performance HP Indigo Digital Presses to drive higher productivity for its range of high-quality, photo-based and personalized products including photo gifts, photo books, school portraits, holiday cards, and home decor.

The agreement with Shutterfly, the leading US supplier of HP Indigo digital print, is the largest single customer order to date for the HP Graphics business. Now underway, the rollout includes next-generation, high-productivity B2 sized HP Indigo 100K digital presses, high versatility HP Indigo 12000 digital presses, as well as significant investment in web-fed photo presses to transform photo portrait printing to digital.

“Over our 20+ year legacy, Shutterfly has committed to investing in the best and most innovative technology to fuel our business, delivering high-quality products to our customers, hosts and partners,” said Shutterfly Inc.’s chief operating officer Dwayne Black. “This latest upgrade of our HP Indigo fleet continues that investment in quality, productivity and innovation, with significant advancements in speed and automation that help us deliver even higher quality products to our customers, even faster at a time when sharing tangible memories is more important than ever.”

The annual global photo printing and merchandise market is expected to reach a value of $3.117 billion by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 8.1% during 2021-2026, compared with USD 1.7960 billion in 2019.1

“Today more than ever before, tangible, personalized experiences are becoming more precious. Consumers are looking for quick turnaround, alongside real-to-life photo quality. We at HP Indigo are proud to be Shutterfly’s provider of choice in making this a reality,” said Haim Levit, general manager, HP Indigo.

Seite 1 von 3
HP Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

HP and Shutterfly Announce Record HP Indigo Digital Press Rollout to Accelerate Personalized Gift and Photo Printing Markets New fleet positions leading US digital print provider for expanding ecommerce businessNews Highlights HP Indigo supplying Shutterfly a new fleet of more than 60 digital presses in landmark dealAgreement for advanced HP Indigo digital presses is …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioCryst to Present Data at the 2020 ASH Annual Meeting
Multi-Center Evaluation of Bionano Optical Genome Mapping by Cytogenetics Thought Leaders in the US ...
Monument Mining behält Kontrolle über Covid-19-Pandemie
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company Enters into Sales & Distribution Agreement for ...
Nokia and Deutsche Telekom Group expand strategic cooperation to build 5G-ready IP network
Bilwee selects WISeKey’s WISeID technology to help Argentinian companies safely complete business ...
Gran Colombia Reports Third Quarter and First Nine Months 2020 Results; Announces Tripling of Its ...
Search Minerals Receives $1.5m of Debentures Conversion, Announces Shares for Debt and Loan ...
UPDATE - Castor Maritime Inc. Reports Financial Results for the Three Months and Nine Months Ended ...
Willis Towers Watson acquires Acclimatise in move that further strengthens climate resilience ...
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Aurora Cannabis Announces Proposed Public Offering
Update on FDA Advisory Committee’s Meeting on Aducanumab in Alzheimer’s Disease
Nevada Copper Provides Operations Update and Announces Filing of Q3 2020 Financial Statements
Pfizer und BioNTech geben erfolgreiche erste Zwischenanalyse ihres COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten in ...
Relay Medical Subsidiary Signs Binding LOI for Rights to COVID-19 Rapid Antigen and Antibody Tests
Biofrontera reports third quarter and first nine months 2020 results
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15:05 Uhr
SHAREHOLDER ACTION NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against HP Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
11.11.20
HP Enhances Retail Experiences with Most Powerful All-in-One Solution
10.11.20
ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against HP Inc. – HPQ
10.11.20
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of HP Inc. (HPQ) Investors
10.11.20
HP Disrupts Print Industry with HP+, the Most Modern and Simple Printing Solution on the Market
09.11.20
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of HP Inc. (HPQ) Investors
06.11.20
Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against HP Inc.
04.11.20
HP Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2020 Earnings on November 24, 2020
28.10.20
HP Advances Automation for Additive Manufacturing, Showcases New Platform Capabilities
21.10.20
HP Accelerates Drive to Reduce Ocean Plastics with Expanded Planet Partners Program