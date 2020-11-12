 

DIRTT announces conference schedule for the fourth quarter of 2020

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (“DIRTT”, the “Company”, “we” or “us”) (NASDAQ: DRTT, TSX: DRT), an interior construction company that uses technology for client-driven design and manufacturing, is pleased to announce its plans to participate in the following investment conferences.

  • 11th Annual Craig-Hallum Alpha Select Conference
    Tuesday, November 17, 2020
  • Truist 2020 Industrials and Services Summit
    Tuesday, December 8, 2020

DIRTT will meet one-on-one with institutional investors at the conferences, which are both being held virtually. DIRTT’s updated investor presentation will be available in the investors section of the DIRTT website at dirtt.com/investors.

ABOUT DIRTT

DIRTT is a building process powered by technology. The Company uses its proprietary ICE software to design, manufacture and install fully customized interior environments. The technology drives DIRTT’s advanced manufacturing and provides certainty on cost, schedule and final result. Complete interior spaces are constructed faster, cleaner and more sustainably. DIRTT’s manufacturing facilities are located in Phoenix, Savannah and Calgary. The Company works with over 75 partners throughout North America. DIRTT trades on Nasdaq under the symbol “DRTT” and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “DRT”. 

CONTACT: FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT

Kim MacEachern
Investor Relations, DIRTT
403-618-4539
kmaceachern@dirtt.com

