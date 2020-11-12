Xebec and Shenergy Strengthen Partnership to Develop China’s Growing Hydrogen Market

MONTREAL, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xebec Adsorption Inc. (TSXV: XBC) (“Xebec”), a global provider of clean energy solutions, today announced a strengthened partnership with Shanghai based Shenergy Group Company Limited (“Shenergy”). Initially formed in 2015, the existing Sino-Joint Venture partnership with Xebec Shanghai, will receive a direct strategic equity investment ($3.4M) from Shenergy in exchange for the debt and interest owed by Xebec for its share buyback obligation. The newly formed partnership will open large-scale opportunities to develop hydrogen infrastructure in China. Shenergy is one of several designated state-owned enterprises tasked with building out hydrogen infrastructure in Shanghai and across China.

“Xebec has been a valuable partner since 2015 when we embarked with them to collaborate on hydrogen projects in China. The hydrogen fuel market is now starting to accelerate with China’s new government policies, and we wanted to strengthen our relationship with this strategic investment. Xebec’s PSA technology platform is known for its robust performance, compact footprint and low operating costs for hydrogen purification. We see Xebec’s solutions and expertise as a key component in our mandate for the rollout of hydrogen refueling stations and onsite hydrogen generation infrastructure. I look forward to our collaboration and it is our honor to be working with a worldwide renewable gas leader,” states Xue Feng Song, Deputy General Manager at Shenergy Group Company Limited.

“We’re excited to be taking our partnership with Shenergy to the next level. Shenergy is an energy leader in China and has been a key partner for Xebec Shanghai since 2015. They saw an opportunity to further our relationship by making a strategic equity investment into Xebec as they prepare for China’s new hydrogen policy, one of the most aggressive in the world. This partnership will help us grow our hydrogen business in Asia and is expected to have a positive impact on our activities in Europe and North America as Xebec integrates with and benefits from the growing hydrogen supply chain in China,” says Kurt Sorschak, President & CEO, Xebec Adsorption Inc.