iBio to Participate in Alliance Global Partners’ Virtual Healthcare Symposium

BRYAN, Texas, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iBio, Inc. (NYSEA:IBIO) (“iBio” or the “Company”), a biotech innovator and biologics contract manufacturing organization, today announced that management will participate in Alliance Global Partners’ Virtual Healthcare Symposium on November 19, 2020.



In addition to participating in a series of one-on-one meetings with institutional investors throughout the day, iBio will participate on a panel hosted by Jim Molloy, Alliance Global Partners’ Managing Director, Equity Research Biotechnology & Specialty Pharmaceuticals, entitled “The Next Wave in COVID-19 Treatments: After PFE, AZN, MRNA & the Rest, What Should we Look for in the Next Set of COVID-19 Diagnostics and Treatments?”