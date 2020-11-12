iBio to Participate in Alliance Global Partners’ Virtual Healthcare Symposium
BRYAN, Texas, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iBio, Inc. (NYSEA:IBIO) (“iBio” or the “Company”), a biotech innovator and biologics contract manufacturing organization, today announced that management
will participate in Alliance Global Partners’ Virtual Healthcare Symposium on November 19, 2020.
In addition to participating in a series of one-on-one meetings with institutional investors throughout the day, iBio will participate on a panel hosted by Jim Molloy, Alliance Global Partners’ Managing Director, Equity Research Biotechnology & Specialty Pharmaceuticals, entitled “The Next Wave in COVID-19 Treatments: After PFE, AZN, MRNA & the Rest, What Should we Look for in the Next Set of COVID-19 Diagnostics and Treatments?”
Due to the format of the event, no webcast will be available.
About iBio, Inc.
iBio is a global leader in plant-based biologics manufacturing. Its FastPharming System combines vertical farming, automated hydroponics, and glycan engineering technologies to rapidly deliver high-quality monoclonal antibodies, vaccines, bioinks and other proteins. The Company’s subsidiary, iBio CDMO LLC, provides FastPharming Contract Development and Manufacturing Services. iBio’s Glycaneering Development Service includes an array of new glycosylation technologies for engineering high-performance recombinant proteins. Additionally, iBio is developing proprietary products, which include IBIO-100 for the treatment of fibrotic diseases, and vaccines for infectious diseases. For more information, visit www.ibioinc.com.
