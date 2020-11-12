Leading Independent Proxy Firms ISS and Glass Lewis Recommend HC2 Stockholders Vote “FOR” Rights Offering Proposals

Consummation of the Rights Offering is conditioned upon stockholder approval of the Authorized Shares Proposal. The Company believes that approval of both proposals will help ensure the successful completion of the Rights Offering, which will strengthen the Company’s balance sheet in advance of a potential refinancing of certain of its indebtedness.

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HC2 Holdings, Inc. (“HC2” or the “Company”) (NYSE:HCHC), a diversified holding company, announced today that leading independent proxy advisory firms Institutional Shareholder Services (“ISS”) and Glass Lewis have recommended, in connection with the Company’s current $65 million rights offering (the “Rights Offering”), that HC2 stockholders vote “FOR” both Proposals 1 and 2 at the Company’s Special Meeting of Stockholders to be held on November 20, 2020.

HC2 expects to use the proceeds from the Rights Offering for general corporate purposes, including debt service and for working capital.

The Rights Offering will expire at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on November 20, 2020, unless extended by the Company. The Company may extend the expiration date if stockholder approval of the Authorized Shares Proposal is not obtained on or prior to the previously scheduled expiration date. The Company reserves the right to amend or terminate the rights offering at any time prior to its expiration date.

A copy of the prospectus and prospectus supplement for the rights offering is available to stockholders on the Company’s website and at the website maintained by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) at www.sec.gov. Holders of shares of common stock in “street name” through a brokerage account, bank or other nominee will not receive physical rights certificates and must instruct their broker, bank or nominee whether to exercise subscription rights on their behalf. For any questions or further information about the rights offering, please call Okapi Partners LLC, the information agent for the Rights Offering, at (855) 208-8902 (toll-free).