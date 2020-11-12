MiMedx To Present At Canaccord Genuity Virtual MedTech & Diagnostics Forum

MARIETTA, Ga., Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MiMedx Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDXG) (“MiMedx” or the “Company”), an industry leader in advanced wound care and a therapeutic biologics company, today announced that Timothy R. Wright, MiMedx Chief Executive Officer, and Peter M. Carlson, MiMedx Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Canaccord Genuity Virtual MedTech & Diagnostics Forum on Thursday, November 19, 2020, beginning at 9:30 am, Eastern Time.



A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Events page of the Investors section of the Company’s website or through the conference site by using the link below.