 

FinecoBank continues UK growth surge as volatile markets drive active investors to trade more

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
12.11.2020, 14:16  |  40   |   |   

Leading European fintech bank is breaking both the traditional banking model and challenger bank approach to drive next wave of integrated UK banking

LONDON, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FinecoBank, one of Europe's leading fintech banks, reported record volumes from its UK client base this quarter, following a successful H1 this year. Fineco's active current accounts increased 55% from March to September 2020 compared to the same period in 2019, while active current accounts on trading more than tripling on a yearly basis.

 Highlights:

  • Overall Fineco recorded robust net profit of € 246 million in the first nine months of the year (+23% y/y).
  • All product areas reported revenue increases: Investing (+6% y/y), Banking (+3% y/y) and a strong growth of brokerage (€ 178 million, +84% y/y).
  • FinecoBank has a strong and safe capital position: Cet1 (Tier 1 Capital) Ratio is 23.28%.

FinecoBank entered the UK market three years ago with a unique offering combining brokerage, banking and investment services. In the last quarter FinecoBank saw 17% total UK growth. .

Paolo Di Grazia, Vice General Manager of FinecoBank commented: "Today's results validate some key assumptions we made about today's customer when we decided to enter the United Kingdom: people want an integrated provider that offer many services through one streamlined portal, and that the primary way those services will be delivered will be digitally. The current climate confirmed and accelerated these trends, and we fully expect this to be the default model in the near future. We will remaining focused on developing and growing our base of quality clients who use Fineco who frequently use the company's services."

Fineco continues to drive its UK customer offering and against a turbulent market backdrop and has developed a successful webinar and education training programme this year. Each webinar provides advanced traders the chance to develop their knowledge, including a live analysis of markets and review of open trades and is followed by a short trading clinic. 

Fineco has also expanded its investment funds available to UK customers this year, clients can now access a wide variety of investment strategies, including with JP Morgan, Capital Group, Fidelity Investments, Aberdeen Investments, M&G Investments, Algebris and Columbia Threadneedle Investments.

Fineco plans to continue to expand its offering for UK customers and intends to roll-out additional features and services during the next months, enlarging its fund offering, with ISAs and saving products in 2021.

FinecoBank

FinecoBank is one of the most important FinTech banks in Europe. Listed on the FTSE MIB, Fineco offers a business model that is unique in Europe, combining the best platforms with a large network of financial advisors. It offers a single account with banking, trading and investment services, on transactional and advisory platforms developed with proprietary technologies. Fineco is a leading bank in brokerage in Europe, and one of the most important players in Private Banking in Italy, offering advanced and tailor-made advisory services. Since 2017, FinecoBank has also been in the UK with an offer focused on brokerage, banking and investment services. Fineco Asset Management was founded in Dublin in 2018, with a mission to develop investment solutions in partnership with top international asset managers.

 



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

FinecoBank continues UK growth surge as volatile markets drive active investors to trade more Leading European fintech bank is breaking both the traditional banking model and challenger bank approach to drive next wave of integrated UK banking LONDON, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - FinecoBank, one of Europe's leading fintech banks, reported …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Leading Generic Drug Makers Unite to Pledge Capacity for Developing and Delivering Affordable ...
Bag-in-Box Containers Market to Expand ~1.5X between 2019 and 2027, Solution Providers Empower ...
Fuel Cell Cars: A Commercial Failure, IDTechEx Reports
Ceramic Matrix Composites' (CMCs) Market in Aircraft Engines, Impacted by Covid-19, to Reach US$ ...
Interim Report Q3, 2020
Technological Advancements to Provide Sustainable Packaging and Improved Shelf Life Key for Driving ...
MAS Seeds and Nature Source Improved Plants join forces in a long-term agreement to accelerate and ...
Chubb Appoints John Latter as SVP Claims Director for Europe and Eurasia & Africa
A strong recovery, and we're ready for 2021
Plastic Adhesives Market worth $9.2 Billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Titel
Mexico's Mining Rebound to Be Driven by Metal Prices and the Sierra Madre Occidental Gold Belt
2020 Election Results Signal Robust Revival for Cannabis Markets
Growing Demand for UAV's & Drones Surge for National Security Applications
ITRI and UK CSA Catapult Form Partnership to Promote the Next Generation of Compound Semiconductor ...
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares Common Share Dividend
UNIQLO Debuts at China Import Expo with The Art and Science of LifeWear
Pharming appoints Jeroen Wakkerman as Chief Financial Officer
Kværner ASA: Merger with Aker Solutions ASA to be completed
Medison Pharma Enters Exclusive Distribution Agreement with Deciphera Pharmaceuticals to ...
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Reports Third Quarter Results
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Enapter Chooses Germany for Electrolyser Mass-Production Site
Hillebrand Acquires Braid
Mexico's Mining Rebound to Be Driven by Metal Prices and the Sierra Madre Occidental Gold Belt
Plant-Based Food Stocks That Are Taking Wall Street By Storm
WAAREE spreads its wings globally, opens franchisee in Africa
2020 Election Results Signal Robust Revival for Cannabis Markets
With Today's Election & Market Uncertainty Gold May Be The Safe Play For Now
IMG Announces 2020 Leave Your Mark Contest Winners
U.S. Gold Corp. to Present at Precious Metals Summit Europe 2020 Virtual Conference
Titel
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods