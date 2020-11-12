 

Earth Alive Reports Third Quarter Results

MONTREAL, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Earth Alive Clean Technologies Inc. (TSXV: EAC) (“Earth Alive” or the “Company”), a Canadian soil health company that develops and manufactures advanced microbial technology products, this morning reported results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020. All financial information is in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

Business Highlights

  • During the third quarter, four ea1 trials were completed by Earth Alive customers in Brazil and Russia, with discussions towards commercialisation continuing with these customers.
  • In August 2020, Earth Alive received confirmation from the California Department of Food & Agriculture that it has approved Soil Activator for sale in the state and new distributors in California have already begun to place orders for our product.
  • In September 2020, the Company received an order for approximately $140,000 of ea1 for a large-scale trial application in South Africa, the fourth such test by this customer and a key validation step towards becoming an important multi-site dust suppressant solution provider for this global mining group. The order is expected to ship before year-end.
  • In mid-October, the Company resumed ea1 shipments to its customer in Mexico.
  • During the fourth quarter, ea1 will be tested by two of the Company’s customers in Chile.

Financial highlights of the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2020

  • Revenues for the quarter were $192,473, lower than the same period in 2019, primarily due to pandemic-related restrictions and operational curtailments at our main customers’ sites, which resulted in delays to previously planned ea1 commercial and testing activities.
  • Gross margin the three-month period increased to 30.3% compared to 20.8% in the same period last year, driven by improved pricing and a more favourable product mix in the Agriculture division.
  • Revenues increased by 39.0%, to $2,112,631 for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2020 compared to $1,520,060 for the same period in 2019.
  • Gross margin for the nine-month period increased to 30.0% in 2020 compared to 22.1% in the same period in 2019, primarily due to higher volumes and improved pricing in the Agriculture division.
