 

3D Systems Unveils Advancements in Creation of World’s Largest, Fastest Powder Metal 3D Printer for CCDC Army Research Laboratory

  • New solution will revolutionize key supply chains associated with long-range munitions, next-generation combat vehicles, helicopters, air and missile defense capabilities
  • First test print completed on unique 9-laser, 1m x 1m x 600mm metal 3D printer

ROCK HILL, S.C., Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) today announced it has achieved significant progress in the creation of the world’s largest, fastest most precise powder metal 3D printer. Through a combination of multiple lasers, large build chamber, and unique material deposition processes, the Company is poised to enable the Combat Capabilities Development Command (DEVCOM) Army Research Laboratory (ARL) with technology designed to address their specific application needs for long-range munitions, next-generation combat vehicles, helicopters, air and missile defense capabilities. This unparalleled additive manufacturing solution – comprising materials, hardware, software and services - reinforces 3D Systems’ dedication to customer-centric innovation, creating value through solutions designed to address its customers’ unique application needs.

Since the $15 million contract award in the third quarter of 2019, 3D Systems’ engineering and applications experts have drawn upon their deep expertise and experience to develop a unique 9-laser, 1m x 1m x 600mm metal 3D printer which is the only of its kind in the industry.

“When we embarked on this project, we needed a faster way to produce critical components for major ground combat subsystems,” said Ms. Stephanie Koch, ARL's Advanced Manufacturing, Materials, and Processes Program Manager. “The progress that has been made on this project to date is monumental. We look forward to the coming months as we progress to a full-scale production solution that will enable innovative new capabilities for transformational overmatch.”

“Development and demonstration of this first of its kind technology has far reaching implications across our industrial base as it shapes and transforms the supply chain around it,” said Lisa Strama, president and CEO of NCMS. “This project has also provided the unique ability to concurrently plan for and address a complex ecosystem for maximizing the benefit to US manufacturers’ competitiveness from the outset.”

At the end of October 2020, 3D Systems completed the first test print, using a selective powder deposition process. This unique concept limits the amount of material needed to produce very large parts by depositing the material only where it is needed in the build – accelerating time-to-final part and reducing material cost. The build chamber also includes a heated build plate to reduce thermal stress and also improve deposition quality during the build.

