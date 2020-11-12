Fifth Street Asset Management Inc. Announces a Distribution in Kind of 0.026239 shares of OCSI and Provides a Business Update

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fifth Street Asset Management Inc. (OTCPK:FSAM) (“FSAM” or the “Company”) today announced that on November 10, 2020 its Board of Directors declared a distribution in kind of 0.026239 shares of Oaktree Strategic Income (NASDAQ:OCSI) per share, on November 30, 2020 to stockholders of record of FSAM Class A Common Stock as of November 18, 2020.

About Fifth Street Asset Management Inc.

Prior to the closing of the asset sale to Oaktree Capital Management, L.P. on October 17, 2017, Fifth Street Asset Management Inc. was a nationally recognized credit-focused asset manager.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this press release may include, and certain oral statements made by our representatives from time to time may include, forward-looking statements that reflect current views with respect to future events and financial performance. Statements that include the words “should,” “expect,” “will,” “intend” and similar statements of a future or forward-looking nature identify forward-looking statements in this press release or similar oral statements for purposes of the U.S. federal securities laws or otherwise, although not all forward-looking statements include such words. Such statements are “forward looking” statements, as such term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, all of which can change over time. Actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements for any reason. Risks and uncertainties specific to FSAM include (a) that FSAM has limited to no revenue generating operations, (b) that future dividends and distributions of proceeds relating to the transaction with Oaktree to FSAM Class A stockholders must be declared by the FSAM Board, subject to applicable law, (c) that any amounts distributed to FSAM Class A stockholders may not be reflective of the price at which any investor has purchased, or may purchase, shares of FSAM Class A common stock and (d) that ongoing operational costs at FSAM and its subsidiaries and potential wind-down costs may impact amounts that may be available for distribution by FSAM to its Class A stockholders. FSAM undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

