- Technological advancements in the medical field, rise in number of cell therapies in clinical studies, and increase in adoption of regenerative medicines fuel the growth of the market for global cell therapy.

PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Cell Therapy Market by Cell Type (Stem Cell and Non-Stem Cell), Therapy Type (Autologous and Allogenic), Therapeutic Area (Malignancies, Musculoskeletal Disorders, Autoimmune Disorders, Dermatology, and Others), and End User (Hospitals & Clinics and Academic & Research Institutes): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027." According to the report, the global cell therapy industry was estimated at $7.75 Billion in 2019, and is expected to hit $48.11 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 25.6% from 2020 to 2027.