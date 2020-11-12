Cell Therapy Market to Grow $48.11 Bn, Globally, by 2027 at 25.6% CAGR Allied Market Research
PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Cell Therapy Market by Cell Type (Stem Cell and Non-Stem Cell), Therapy Type (Autologous and Allogenic), Therapeutic Area (Malignancies, Musculoskeletal Disorders, Autoimmune Disorders, Dermatology, and Others), and End User (Hospitals & Clinics and Academic & Research Institutes): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027." According to the report, the global cell therapy industry was estimated at $7.75 Billion in 2019, and is expected to hit $48.11 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 25.6% from 2020 to 2027.
Drivers, restraints, and opportunities-
Technological advancements in the medical field, rise in number of cell therapies in clinical studies, and increase in adoption of regenerative medicines fuel the growth of the market for global cell therapy. On the other hand, high costs of the therapy impede the growth to some extent. However, high growth potential in emerging markets is expected to pave the way for numerous opportunities for the key players in the sector.
Covid-19 scenario-
- Covid-19 has made biopharmaceutical reformers across the world come forward in regards to the human response to the pandemic which, in turn, has impacted the global cell therapy market positively. Also, several biotech organizations have started taking the very initiative to examine the virus's genome so that they can come up with a sustainable vaccine.
- At the same time, the use of cell therapy has become quite predominant in the development of several regenerative medicines.
- Nonetheless, during the first phase of the lockdown, most clinics across the globe stopped undertaking new cases of stem cell therapy, organ transplants, and other treatments for the next few months which, in turn, hindered the market growth to some extent.
The stem cell segment to lead the trail by 2027-
