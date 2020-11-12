Coro Global Inc. to Present at Upcoming Conferences

Coro Global Inc. (OTCQB: CGLO), a fintech company creating a new payment system where gold can be used in everyday transactions as easily as fiat currencies, today announced that the Company will present at the following virtual investor conferences:

On Wednesday, November 18, 2020 the Company will present at The Fall Investor Summit. The presentation will begin at 10:30 AM ET.

On Thursday, November 19, 2020 the Company will present at Sidoti’s Virtual Microcap Conference. The presentation will begin at 11:30 AM ET.

Investors and interested parties can access the presentations by visiting the Company’s investor relations website at https://ir.coro.global.

About Coro Global Inc.

Coro Global Inc. is a Miami, Florida-based fintech company that is creating a new financial payment system where gold can be used as money in everyday transactions as easily as fiat currencies. Coro's platform is powered by cutting-edge Distributed Ledger Technology, allowing customers to send and receive global payments and exchange currency, including gold, seamlessly and securely.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201112005273/en/