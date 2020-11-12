 

Primerica Board Members Cynthia N. Day and Beatriz “Bea” Perez Recognized for Board Leadership Excellence

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI), a leading provider of financial services to middle-income families throughout North America, is proud to announce that two members of its Board of Directors have been recognized for excellence in Board leadership.

Cynthia N. Day, President and CEO, Citizens Trust Bank (Photo: Business Wire)

Cynthia N. Day, President and CEO of Citizens Trust Bank, has received the Lettie Pate Whitehead Evans Award for an outstanding female board member from OnBoard, a leading authority on women in the boardroom and executive suites of Georgia public companies. The award is presented annually to a female board member who has served as an outstanding role model for advancing OnBoard’s mission of increasing the number of women in executive leadership and on corporate boards.

Beatriz “Bea” Perez, Senior Vice President and Chief Communications, Public Affairs, Sustainability and Marketing Assets Officer for The Coca-Cola Company, was recently named to Latino Leaders Magazine’s 2020 list of Latinos on Boards. Latino Leaders Magazine strives to advance the Latino Community by promoting the stories of success and leadership, bringing leaders together through its magazine, gatherings, and social media platforms, as well as inspiring them to connect work together for a better future.

Glenn Williams, Primerica Chief Executive Officer, said, "We are fortunate to have both Cynthia and Bea serve on our Board of Directors. Their leadership helps ensure that diversity, unity, and equality for all people are more than just words at Primerica. We congratulate them for receiving these honors, and we are proud of their commitment to creating opportunities for the diverse families that we serve.”

Ms. Day was elected to Primerica’s Board in January 2014 and Ms. Perez was elected to Primerica’s Board in May 2014.

About Primerica, Inc.

Primerica, Inc., headquartered in Duluth, GA, is a leading provider of financial services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. Independent licensed representatives educate Primerica clients about how to better prepare for a more secure financial future by assessing their needs and providing appropriate solutions through term life insurance, which we underwrite, and mutual funds, annuities and other financial products, which we distribute primarily on behalf of third parties. We insured over 5 million lives and had approximately 2.5 million client investment accounts at December 31, 2019. Primerica, through its insurance company subsidiaries, was the #2 issuer of Term Life insurance coverage in North America in 2019. Primerica stock is included in the S&P MidCap 400 and the Russell 1000 stock indices and is traded on The New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “PRI.”

