 

NewRez Announces Appointment of First Chief Diversity Officer

NewRez LLC (“NewRez”, the “Company”), a national mortgage lending and servicing organization, announced today that Lusharn Heastie, former Human Resources Manager for the Servicing Division, has been appointed as the Company’s first Chief Diversity Officer, effective immediately.

“I am pleased to announce Lusharn Heastie as NewRez’s first Chief Diversity Officer. In this role, Lusharn will not only strengthen programs around diversity and inclusion but will oversee management trainings, inclusive hiring practices and workplace initiatives,” said Liz Monahan, Chief Human Resources Officer of NewRez.

“As we continue to unify our family of companies into one firm with one vision, it is our mission to ensure NewRez promotes diversity and equality in everything we do. I am looking forward to Lusharn’s leadership as our Chief Diversity Officer,” added Baron Silverstein, President of NewRez. “I have no doubt that she will bring the same level of commitment and enthusiasm to her new role as she has throughout her entire career with us.”

As Chief Diversity Officer, Ms. Heastie will be responsible for shaping the Company’s diversity and inclusion efforts and creating awareness for diversity and inclusion across all aspects of the organization. Ms. Heastie will also be responsible for creating programs that promote inclusive hiring practices as well as executive visibility and mentorship, aimed at strengthening and empowering employees who show an interest in growing their careers with NewRez.

“I am excited to be the first Chief Diversity Officer at NewRez. Having spent my career in Human Resources, I have been fortunate to engage with and learn from our network of diverse employees. As we continue to move the needle forward, I look forward to creating and implementing more programs that will strengthen our workforce in diversity, equity and inclusion,” added Ms. Heastie of her promotion.

Prior to assuming the role as Chief Diversity Officer, Ms. Heastie had been with NewRez’s Servicing Division since 2017. In just under four years, she swiftly grew her career from Human Resources Generalist to Manager and now Chief Diversity Officer and was at the forefront of a variety of different initiatives as the Company rapidly expanded its employee base. In her previous role, Ms. Heastie was instrumental in activities related to employee relations, the design and execution of the corporate safety council, and business continuity strategies.

Headquartered in Fort Washington, PA, with offices across the United States, NewRez specializes in finding the right loan for every borrower. The lender offers a wide range of mortgage products that help make the dream of homeownership attainable. Visit newrez.com for more information on products and instructions on applying for a loan.

About NewRez LLC

NewRez LLC (NewRez) is a leading nationwide mortgage lender and servicer. As a lender, NewRez focuses on offering a breadth of industry-leading products, supported by a loan process that blends both human interaction and the benefits of technology into an unparalleled customer experience. Founded in 2008 and licensed to lend in 50 states, NewRez is headquartered in Fort Washington, Pennsylvania and operates multiple lending channels, including Correspondent Lending, Wholesale, Direct-to-Consumer, Retail, and a network of joint venture partners. NewRez’s servicing business consists of its performing loan servicing division, NewRez Servicing, and its special servicing division, Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing. NewRez also has several affiliates that perform various services in the mortgage and real estate industries. These include Avenue 365 Lender Services, LLC, a title agency, and E Street Appraisal Management LLC, an appraisal management company. NewRez is member of the New Residential Investment Corp. family. More information is available at www.newrez.com.

