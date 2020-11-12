AstroNova to Present at Sidoti Virtual Microcap Conference 2020

AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALOT), a global leader in data visualization technologies, today announced that Gregory A. Woods, President and Chief Executive Officer, and David S. Smith, Vice President, Treasurer and Chief Financial Officer, will be presenting and hosting one-on-one meetings at the Sidoti Virtual Microcap Conference 2020. The presentation is scheduled to begin at 11:30 a.m. ET Thursday, November 19, 2020.

A live webcast of the AstroNova presentation will be available at https://bit.ly/3poTAeX and on the “Investors” section of the Company’s website, https://investors.astronovainc.com.