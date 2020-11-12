Dexcom Announces Upcoming Virtual Conference Presentations

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) today announced that management will present an update on Dexcom at the following upcoming virtual investor conferences:

Steve Pacelli, Executive Vice President Strategy and Corporate Development will present on behalf of the company at the Stifel Virtual Healthcare Conference on Monday, November 16, 2020 at 11:20am (EST).

Steve Pacelli, Executive Vice President Strategy and Corporate Development will present on behalf of the company at the Piper Sandler Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at 3:00pm (EST).

Links to the webcasts will be available on the Dexcom Investor Relations website at investors.dexcom.com/ and will be archived there for future reference.

About DexCom, Inc.

DexCom, Inc. empowers people to take control of diabetes through innovative continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) products. Headquartered in San Diego, California, Dexcom has emerged as a leader of diabetes care technology. By listening to the needs of patients, caregivers, and clinicians, Dexcom simplifies and improves diabetes management around the world.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201112005244/en/