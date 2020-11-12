CorEnergy to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

In preparation for these meetings, CorEnergy has created and filed an investor presentation on Form 8-K. The investor presentation will be available online at CorEnergy’s site www.corenergy.reit , clicking on the “Investors” link, and scrolling down to “Featured Presentation.” Investors wishing to meet with management at one of these upcoming conference events should contact their institutional sales representative or email CorEnergy Investor Relations at info@corenergy.reit to request a meeting.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. ("CorEnergy" or the "Company") today announced that members of its management team will participate in three upcoming virtual investor conference events during November 2020.

November 17, 2020

Nareit REITworld: Virtual Annual Conference

CorEnergy will participate in one on one and small group meetings throughout the day. The Company will host a company presentation at 2:15 pm Central Time for REITworld participants.

November 18, 2020

2020 RBC Midstream and Energy Infrastructure Virtual Conference

CorEnergy will participate in one on one meetings throughout the day.

November 19, 2020

Sidoti Virtual Microcap Conference 2020

CorEnergy will present a group session at 1:45 pm Eastern Time and participate in one on one meetings throughout the day. A webcast of the presentation will be available at www.corenergy.reit under the “Investors” link.

About CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from customers and operators of our assets, including triple-net participating leases and from long term customer contracts. For more information, please visit corenergy.reit.

