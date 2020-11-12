 GPM Investments, LLC Launches Enhanced fas REWARDS Loyalty Program for its 1,350 Convenience and Gas Stores Nationwide

GPM Investments, LLC (“GPM” or the “Company”), a rapidly growing leader in the U.S. Convenience Store Industry, today announced the relaunch of its customer loyalty program, fas REWARDS. The new fas REWARDS program allows customers to earn up to 4% in loyalty points, double the current 2% level, and has enhanced communications with customers based on personal information and shopping behaviors.

The enhanced fas REWARDS program rolled out in the vast majority of GPM stores on November 4, 2020 and will available in all locations by Q1 2021, including retail stores acquired in the recent Empire Petroleum acquisition.

“We are constantly looking for ways to bring value to our customers and to thank them for shopping at one of our over 1,350 stores,” said Arie Kotler, Chief Executive Officer of GPM. “fas REWARDS does just that when customers shop our stores, earn points, and redeem their fas BUCKS.”

Enrollment is simple using the updated fas REWARDS app. When a customer joins, they are immediately rewarded with $0.10 off per gallon of fuel, up to 20 gallons*.

In addition to the enrollment reward, enhancements include:

Earn 10 points for every $1 spent inside

Earn 5 points for every gallon of fuel purchased

Reach 250 points and choose from either $1.00 fas BUCKS or 5 cents off each gallon of fuel up to 20 gallons

Receive fas REWARDS greetings for birthday deals, reward expiration reminders, special offers, and much more

To learn more about fas REWARDS, including details, terms and conditions, or to enroll today, visit https://fasrewards.com/.

*Fuel rewards available in most states subject to restrictions that vary by state.

About GPM:

Based in Richmond, VA, GPM was founded in 2003 with 169 stores and has grown through acquisitions to become the 7th largest convenience store chain in the United States, with, following the recent consummation of the Empire acquisition, 2,930 locations comprised of 1,350 company-operated stores and 1,580 dealer sites to which it supplies fuel, in 33 states and Washington D.C. GPM operates in three segments: retail, which consists of fuel and merchandise sales to retail consumers; wholesale, which supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents; and GPM Petroleum, which supplies fuel to GPM and its subsidiaries selling fuel (both in the retail and wholesale segments) as well as subwholesalers and bulk purchasers.

