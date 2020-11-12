bebe stores, inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

bebe stores, inc. (OTCQB:BEBE) (the “Company”) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share of the Company’s common stock payable December 10, 2020, to shareholders of record as of November 24, 2020. The dividend is primarily based on the cash flow driven by licensing income from the bebe and Brookstone brands through the Company’s ownership interests in the BB Brand Holdings LLC and BKST Brand Management LLC joint ventures, respectively.

