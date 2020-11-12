Atara Biotherapeutics Presents New Preclinical Data on ATA3271, a Next-Generation Allogeneic Mesothelin-Targeted CAR T to Treat Solid Tumors, at the 35th Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer Annual Meeting (SITC 2020)

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATRA), a pioneer in T-cell immunotherapy, leveraging its novel allogeneic EBV T-cell platform to develop transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers and autoimmune disease, today announced the presentation of the first preclinical evaluation of ATA3271, a next-generation, off-the-shelf, allogeneic EBV CAR T-cell therapy targeting mesothelin designed for the treatment of solid tumors. These data are being featured in a poster presentation at the 35th Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer Annual Meeting (SITC 2020), November 11-14, 2020.

“We have made meaningful progress advancing IND-enabling studies for ATA3271, an allogeneic mesothelin CAR T, which leverages our differentiated EBV T-cell platform and utilizes the PD1DNR and 1XX technologies to improve efficacy, persistence, and durability of response. Such innovative CAR T design addresses key hurdles for realizing the potential for CAR T therapies in solid tumor settings,” said Jakob Dupont, Global Head of Research and Development at Atara. “Mesothelin, an antigen associated with aggressive solid tumors, is a promising target for tumor-specific therapy and combined with our EBV T-cell platform and the PD1DNR and 1XX technologies has led to the potent preclinical antitumor activity of ATA3271 that functionally persists after multiple tumor cell challenges.”

Results presented at SITC detail findings from in vitro and in vivo evaluation of ATA3271. Specifically, in vitro functional studies show potent antitumor activity of ATA3271 against mesothelin-expressing cell lines, with potency maintained in the presence of high tumor PD-L1 expression. These data support the design of ATA3271, which expresses a dominant negative version of PD-1 receptor, to maintain function in the presence of suppressive checkpoint ligands commonly associated with solid tumor microenvironments. In addition, results further support the combined functional design of ATA3271’s 1XX costimulatory domain technology in maintaining memory phenotype while limiting cell exhaustion in the context of repeated tumor cell challenges.