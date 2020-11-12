 

Atara Biotherapeutics Presents New Preclinical Data on ATA3271, a Next-Generation Allogeneic Mesothelin-Targeted CAR T to Treat Solid Tumors, at the 35th Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer Annual Meeting (SITC 2020)

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
12.11.2020, 14:30  |  40   |   |   

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATRA), a pioneer in T-cell immunotherapy, leveraging its novel allogeneic EBV T-cell platform to develop transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers and autoimmune disease, today announced the presentation of the first preclinical evaluation of ATA3271, a next-generation, off-the-shelf, allogeneic EBV CAR T-cell therapy targeting mesothelin designed for the treatment of solid tumors. These data are being featured in a poster presentation at the 35th Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer Annual Meeting (SITC 2020), November 11-14, 2020.

“We have made meaningful progress advancing IND-enabling studies for ATA3271, an allogeneic mesothelin CAR T, which leverages our differentiated EBV T-cell platform and utilizes the PD1DNR and 1XX technologies to improve efficacy, persistence, and durability of response. Such innovative CAR T design addresses key hurdles for realizing the potential for CAR T therapies in solid tumor settings,” said Jakob Dupont, Global Head of Research and Development at Atara. “Mesothelin, an antigen associated with aggressive solid tumors, is a promising target for tumor-specific therapy and combined with our EBV T-cell platform and the PD1DNR and 1XX technologies has led to the potent preclinical antitumor activity of ATA3271 that functionally persists after multiple tumor cell challenges.”

Results presented at SITC detail findings from in vitro and in vivo evaluation of ATA3271. Specifically, in vitro functional studies show potent antitumor activity of ATA3271 against mesothelin-expressing cell lines, with potency maintained in the presence of high tumor PD-L1 expression. These data support the design of ATA3271, which expresses a dominant negative version of PD-1 receptor, to maintain function in the presence of suppressive checkpoint ligands commonly associated with solid tumor microenvironments. In addition, results further support the combined functional design of ATA3271’s 1XX costimulatory domain technology in maintaining memory phenotype while limiting cell exhaustion in the context of repeated tumor cell challenges.

Seite 1 von 4
Atara Biotherapeutics Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Atara Biotherapeutics Presents New Preclinical Data on ATA3271, a Next-Generation Allogeneic Mesothelin-Targeted CAR T to Treat Solid Tumors, at the 35th Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer Annual Meeting (SITC 2020) Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATRA), a pioneer in T-cell immunotherapy, leveraging its novel allogeneic EBV T-cell platform to develop transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers and …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
BevCanna Partners with Naturo to Launch Beyond Energy All-Natural Hemp Energy Drink
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Alibaba Generates RMB498.2 Billion (US$74.1 Billion) in GMV During the 2020 11.11 Global Shopping ...
LNG Industry Veteran Oscar Spieler Joins Delfin as Executive Chairman
Cummins and Navistar to Collaborate on Heavy-Duty Class 8 Truck Powered by Hydrogen Fuel Cells
Standard Chartered Selects AWS to Power Its Strategic Banking Systems and Workloads
AWS Announces AWS Glue DataBrew
Five Prime Presents First Preclinical Data on Anti-CCR8 Antibody FPA157
NANOBIOTIX Announces Positive New Pre-clinical Data Suggesting Radioenhancer NBTXR3 Could Have a ...
Titel
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Moderna Announces Clinical Updates on Personalized Cancer Vaccine Program
Square, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
Apple Unleashes M1
 Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Mogo Announces that MogoSpend Now Supports Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay
A Stronger Coty Emerging in Q1
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results
Maxar Technologies Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.11.20
Atara Biotherapeutics Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Operational Progress
02.11.20
Atara Biotherapeutics to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on Monday, November 9, 2020