First Republic Bank Prices Common Stock Offering

First Republic Bank (“First Republic”) (NYSE: FRC), a leading private bank and wealth management company, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 1,500,000 shares of its common stock for expected gross proceeds of approximately $198.3 million before underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses. First Republic has also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 225,000 shares from First Republic. BofA Securities, J.P. Morgan and Morgan Stanley are serving as joint bookrunning managers.

The last reported sale price of its common stock on November 11, 2020 was $134.90 per share. The underwriters propose to offer the shares of common stock for sale from time to time in one or more transactions on the New York Stock Exchange, in the over-the-counter market, through negotiated transactions or otherwise at market prices prevailing at the time of sale, at prices related to prevailing market prices or at negotiated prices, subject to receipt and acceptance by them and subject to their right to reject any order in whole or in part.