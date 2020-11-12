 

Q2 Holdings, Inc. Announces Private Convertible Exchange and Subscription Transactions of $350 Million Principal Amount of 0.125% Convertible Senior Notes Due 2025

Q2 Holdings, Inc. ("Q2") (NYSE: QTWO), a leading provider of digital transformation solutions for banking and lending, announced that it has entered into privately negotiated exchange and/or subscription agreements, with certain holders of its outstanding 0.75% Convertible Senior Notes due 2023 (the "2023 Notes") and certain new investors pursuant to which Q2 will issue $350 million principal amount of 0.125% Convertible Senior Notes due 2025 (the "New Notes") consisting of (a) $210.7 million of New Notes and either shares of Q2’s common stock or cash in exchange for approximately $181.9 million principal amount of the 2023 Notes (the "Exchange Transactions") and (b) $139.3 million principal amount of New Notes for cash (the "Subscription Transactions"), in each case, pursuant to exemptions from registration under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and the rules and regulations thereunder. Following the closing of the Exchange Transactions, $48.1 million in aggregate principal amount of 2023 Notes will remain outstanding with terms unchanged. The Exchange Transactions and the Subscription Transactions are expected to close concurrently on or about November 18, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions.

The New Notes will represent senior unsecured obligations of Q2 and will pay interest semi-annually in arrears on each May 15 and November 15, commencing on May 15, 2021, at a rate of 0.125% per annum. The New Notes will mature on November 15, 2025, unless earlier converted, redeemed or repurchased. Prior to the close of business on the business day immediately preceding August 15, 2025, the New Notes will be convertible at the option of holders only upon the satisfaction of certain conditions and during certain periods. On or after August 15, 2025, until close of business on the second scheduled trading day preceding maturity, the New Notes will be convertible at the option of the holders at any time regardless of these conditions. The New Notes will be convertible into cash, shares of Q2's common stock or a combination of cash and Q2’s common stock, at Q2’s election. The initial conversion rate is 7.1355 shares of Q2’s common stock per $1,000 principal amount of New Notes, which is equivalent to an initial conversion price of approximately $140.14 per share, and will be subject to customary anti-dilution adjustments. On or after November 20, 2023, Q2 may redeem for cash all or any portion of the New Notes if the last reported sale price of Q2’s common stock has been at least 130% of the conversion price for the New Notes for at least 20 trading days during any 30 consecutive trading day period.

