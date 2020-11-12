 

Playboy Invests in Digital Commerce Expansion With Senior Hires

Playboy Enterprises, Inc. (the “Company” or “Playboy”), which recently announced it would return to the public markets via a merger with Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp (Nasdaq: MCAC) (“Mountain Crest”), a special purpose acquisition company, has recently made two strategic hires – AJ Saltzman, Vice President, Digital Product, and Tittu Nellimoottil, Senior Vice President, Data, to enhance and expand the Company’s growing digital commerce platform.

“On behalf of the entire Playboy organization, I am delighted to welcome AJ and Tittu to the team,” said Ben Kohn, CEO of Playboy. “AJ and Tittu will be pivotal in the development of our digital commerce experience as we build towards our goal of creating the leading pleasure and leisure lifestyle platform for men and women around the world.”

AJ Saltzman, VP Digital Product

Saltzman’s strategy to build out the Company’s e-commerce destinations is not to approach them solely as places where commercial transactions are made, but as experiences that envelop a consumer in the Playboy lifestyle of sophisticated fun and pleasure. Her belief is that everything should be done through the lens of the consumer and works to ensure users feel they have an unparalleled online experience when they visit the site. Prior to joining Playboy, Saltzman was Senior Director of Digital Product Management at GOAT, and held similar roles at Who What Wear, Ticketmaster and NASA.

“It isn’t enough just to have a website where users can browse a catalog of products, enter their shipping address, and pay,” said Saltzman. “Playboy’s rich history and iconic status as a brand gives us an incredible opportunity to create an innovative, personalized, immersive digital experience where users can not only shop but also explore the world of Playboy – past, present and future. And as a consumer at heart with a deep respect for the Playboy brand, I’m personally very excited for what we can do.”

Tittu Nellimoottil, SVP Data

Nellimoottil brings a modern growth hacking mentality to Playboy and will be working with his team to digitize, consolidate and leverage the nearly seven decades of data that Playboy and its subsidiary Yandy owns, ushering it into the new age of AI-driven, personalized e-commerce. Nellimoottil and his team will build data tools to enable teams across Playboy to make efficient, data-driven decisions at all areas and levels of the business. Prior to Playboy, Nellimoottil served as the Director of Data Science at FabFitFun, was the Technical Lead for Marketplace Data Science at Bird and worked on business credit scores at PayPal. He also holds a PhD in computational biology from the University of Southern California.

