 

Apollo Gold Launches Initial Work at Libertador and Muylaque in Peru

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.11.2020, 14:30  |  62   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apollo Gold Corp. TSX.V: APGO (“Apollo” or the "Company") announces that it has commenced an initial work program at the Libertador Project in Peru with work also scheduled to commence at the Muylaque Project shortly.

As announced on 13 October 2020, Apollo has entered into binding letters of intent relating to the acquisition of both projects, with the structure of such transactions enabling the ability to launch early work on the projects and the ability to move to Definitive Agreements as quickly as possible. The transactions also provide access to key relationships in Peru which, despite ongoing travel issues related to COVID-19, have enabled us to launch work programs utilizing a quality Peru based team.

Libertador
The Libertador Project is situated in the most prolific gold district in Peru with, Barrick owned, Lagunas Norte to the South West and Pan American owned La Arena to the North East. The largest gold mine in Peru, Yanacocha, is also situated due North of the Libertador Project. Libertador is currently owned by a subsidiary of AJE Group, a global multi-national corporation based out of Lima, which has methodically explored the concessions to date. Apollo is positioned to bring the next level of exploration and development to the Project, utilizing latest exploration techniques and technologies.

Nine main target zones have been identified at Libertador, including 2 key locations with a history of significant local mining of high-grade gold. Work to date has also indicated that the underlying mineralization at Libertador is the same as the surrounding mines across the district with significant potential to host silver-gold epithermal mineralization analogous to such mines.

As reported in the Apollo Gold press release of 13 October 2020, historic sampling programs across the project returned the following results: within Libertadore II, rock grabs with: 9.3 grams per tonne (‘g/t’) Au and 102 g/t Ag; 3.3 g/t Au and 92 g/t Ag; 4.9 g/t Au and 49 g/t Ag; 5 g/t Au and 55 g/t Ag. Within the Huber Zone, rock grabs with 2.2 g/t Au and >100g/t Ag. Within the Jaunito Zone, rock grabs with 4.2, 3.9 and 2.2 g/t Au. Within the Raffo Zone, rock grabs with 3.74 g/t Au. Further details on the Libertador Project, including maps showing the location and details of the above samples can be found at the Company’s web site: www.apollogold.com/project/peru/.

Apollo Gold signs binding letters of intent to acquire options over highly prospective gold properties in Peru