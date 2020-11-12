 

Atreca Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Recent Corporate Developments

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.11.2020, 14:30  |  26   |   |   

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atreca, Inc. (Atreca) (NASDAQ: BCEL), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel therapeutics generated through a unique discovery platform based on interrogation of the active human immune response, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020, and provided an overview of recent developments.

“We continued to make progress enrolling patients and activating trial sites in our Phase 1b trial of ATRC-101 during the third quarter and anticipate reporting initial summary data in the first half of 2021,” said John Orwin, Chief Executive Officer. “We recently presented preclinical data at SITC 2020 further highlighting the potential for ATRC-101 as a combination therapy with checkpoint inhibitors targeting the PD-1/PD-L1 axis. We expect to initiate combination studies with a checkpoint inhibitor as well as with chemotherapy, and to commence monotherapy expansion cohorts, in 2021.”

Recent Developments and Highlights

  • Screening in the Phase 1b first-in-human study evaluating ATRC-101 in patients with select solid tumor cancers is ongoing, and patients are currently being enrolled in the third dose cohort. To date, seven clinical trial sites have been activated, including two additional sites in the third quarter of 2020, and Atreca expects to announce initial summary data from the study in the first half of 2021. In addition to monotherapy expansion cohorts, clinical trials of ATRC-101 in combination with a PD-1 inhibitor and in combination with a chemotherapeutic are planned for 2021.

  • Atreca presented two posters describing preclinical evaluations of ATRC-101 at the 35th Annual Meeting of the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC 2020). The presentations provide insight into the cooperation between checkpoint inhibitors targeting the PD-1/PD-L1 axis and ATRC-101 as well as the potent single-agent activity of ATRC-101 in syngeneic mouse tumor models. Both posters are currently available on Atreca’s website.

Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

  • As of September 30, 2020, cash, cash equivalents and investments totaled $259.5 million.

  • Research and development expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2020 were $16.8 million, including non-cash share-based compensation expense of $1.6 million.

  • General and administrative expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2020 were $6.6 million, including non-cash share-based compensation expense of $1.9 million.

  • Atreca reported a net loss of $22.9 million, or basic and diluted net loss per share attributable to common stockholders of $0.66, for the three months ended September 30, 2020.

About Atreca, Inc.
Atreca is a biopharmaceutical company developing novel antibody-based immunotherapeutics generated by its differentiated discovery platform. Atreca’s platform allows access to an unexplored landscape in oncology through the identification of unique antibody-target pairs generated by the human immune system during an active immune response against tumors. These antibodies provide the basis for first-in-class therapeutic candidates, such as our lead product candidate ATRC-101. A Phase 1b study evaluating ATRC-101 in multiple solid tumor cancers is currently enrolling patients. For more information on Atreca, please visit www.atreca.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains forward-looking statements regarding our strategy and future plans, including statements regarding the development of ATRC-101 and our clinical and regulatory plans, and the timing thereof. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about our plans, objectives, representations and contentions and are not historical facts and typically are identified by use of terms such as ”continued,” “anticipate,” “potential,” “expect,” “believe,” “planned,” and similar words, although some forward-looking statements are expressed differently. Our actual results may differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements due to risks and uncertainties related to the initiation, timing, progress and results of our research and development programs, preclinical studies, clinical trials, regulatory submissions, and other matters that are described in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov, including the risk factors set forth therein. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement in this press release, except as required by law.

 
 
Atreca, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
         
    September 30, December 31, 
      2020       2019  
         
ASSETS        
         
Current Assets
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 133,072     $ 157,954  
Investments     126,192       14,663  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     4,898       3,502  
Total current assets     264,162       176,119  
Property and equipment, net     7,783       5,771  
Long-term investments     205       10,799  
Deposits and other     3,043       3,026  
Total assets   $ 275,193     $ 195,715  
         
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
         
Current Liabilities
Accounts payable   $ 2,524     $ 2,133  
Accrued expenses     5,309       5,395  
Other current liabilities     1,442       419  
Total current liabilities     9,275       7,947  
Capital lease obligations, net of current portion     17       53  
Deferred rent     4,621       763  
Total liabilities     13,913       8,763  
         
         
Stockholders’ equity
Common stock     4       3  
Additional paid-in capital     488,593       351,039  
Accumulated other comprehensive income     117       16  
Accumulated deficit     (227,434 )     (164,106 )
Total stockholders’ equity     261,280       186,952  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity   $ 275,193     $ 195,715  
         



 
Atreca, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
       (unaudited)
                   
      Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
      September 30,   September 30,
        2020       2019       2020       2019  
Expenses                
  Research and development   $ 16,808     $ 12,812     $ 45,198     $ 40,447  
  General and administrative     6,614       4,864       20,195       10,919  
  Total expenses     23,422       17,676       65,393       51,366  
Interest and other income (expense)                
  Other income     353       619       987       1,805  
  Interest income     142       1,189       1,082       2,328  
  Interest expense     (1 )     (1 )     (3 )     (5 )
  Preferred stock warrant liability revaluation                       (123 )
  Foreign exchange loss           (1 )           (1 )
  Loss on disposal of property and equipment                       (7 )
Loss before Income tax expense     (22,928 )     (15,870 )     (63,327 )     (47,369 )
Income tax expense     (1 )     (1 )     (1 )     (2 )
Net loss   $ (22,929 )   $ (15,871 )   $ (63,328 )   $ (47,371 )
Net loss per share, basic and diluted   $ (0.66 )   $ (0.57 )   $ (2.09 )   $ (4.03 )
Weighted-average shares used in computing                
net loss per share, basic and diluted     34,723,888       27,949,682       30,313,047       11,747,825  
                   


Contacts
Atreca, Inc.
Herb Cross
Chief Financial Officer
info@atreca.com

Investors:
Alex Gray, 650-779-9251, ext. 251
agray@atreca.com

Media:
Sheryl Seapy, 213-262-9390
sseapy@w2ogroup.com 
Source: Atreca, Inc.


Atreca Registered (A) Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Atreca Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Recent Corporate Developments SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Atreca, Inc. (Atreca) (NASDAQ: BCEL), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel therapeutics generated through a unique discovery platform based on …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioCryst to Present Data at the 2020 ASH Annual Meeting
Multi-Center Evaluation of Bionano Optical Genome Mapping by Cytogenetics Thought Leaders in the US ...
Monument Mining behält Kontrolle über Covid-19-Pandemie
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company Enters into Sales & Distribution Agreement for ...
Nokia and Deutsche Telekom Group expand strategic cooperation to build 5G-ready IP network
Bilwee selects WISeKey’s WISeID technology to help Argentinian companies safely complete business ...
Search Minerals Receives $1.5m of Debentures Conversion, Announces Shares for Debt and Loan ...
Gran Colombia Reports Third Quarter and First Nine Months 2020 Results; Announces Tripling of Its ...
UPDATE - Castor Maritime Inc. Reports Financial Results for the Three Months and Nine Months Ended ...
Willis Towers Watson acquires Acclimatise in move that further strengthens climate resilience ...
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Aurora Cannabis Announces Proposed Public Offering
Update on FDA Advisory Committee’s Meeting on Aducanumab in Alzheimer’s Disease
Nevada Copper Provides Operations Update and Announces Filing of Q3 2020 Financial Statements
Pfizer und BioNTech geben erfolgreiche erste Zwischenanalyse ihres COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten in ...
Relay Medical Subsidiary Signs Binding LOI for Rights to COVID-19 Rapid Antigen and Antibody Tests
Biofrontera reports third quarter and first nine months 2020 results
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
06.11.20
Atreca to Present at Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences
14.10.20
Atreca Announces Poster Presentations at the 2020 Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) Annual Meeting