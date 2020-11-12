 

Better Choice Launches New Corporate and Store Websites Designed to Meet Increasing Consumer Demand and Expand Investor Awareness

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Better Choice Company (OTCQB: BTTR) (“Better Choice”), an animal health and wellness company, has launched a newly designed corporate website in support of its fast growing brand portfolio and to better communicate with the investing community. The Company also debuted a new online store for its high-growth TruDog brand (https://trudog.com/).

Michael Young, Chairman of Better Choice, stated, “We are extremely happy with the design and functionality of our new websites as they greatly enhance our capabilities to serve and support our customer-facing stores. The new designs help to expedite all processes to meet the increasing demand we are seeing across all of our platforms and brands. And for investors, our new corporate site is more effective in providing business updates, news, and timely financial and industry information.”

Visit the new corporate site at: https://www.betterchoicecompany.com and the new TruDog online store at: https://trudog.com/.

About Better Choice Company, Inc.

Better Choice Company Inc. is a rapidly growing animal health and wellness company committed to leading the industry shift toward pet products and services that help dogs and cats live healthier, happier and longer lives. We take an alternative, nutrition-based approach to animal health relative to conventional dog and cat food offerings and position our portfolio of brands to benefit from the mainstream trends of growing pet humanization and consumer focus on health and wellness. We have a demonstrated, multi-decade track record of success selling trusted animal health and wellness products and leverage our established digital footprint to provide pet parents with the knowledge to make informed decisions about their pet’s health. We sell the majority of our dog food, cat food and treats under the Halo and TruDog brands, which are focused, respectively, on providing sustainably sourced kibble and canned food derived from real whole meat, and minimally processed raw-diet dog food and treats. For more information, please visit https://www.betterchoicecompany.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “believe,” “may,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “should,” “plan,” “could,” “target,” “potential,” “is likely,” “will,” “expect” and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The Company has based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Some or all of the results anticipated by these forward-looking statements may not be achieved. Further information on the Company’s risk factors is contained in our filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Company Contact:
Better Choice Company, Inc.
Werner von Pein, CEO

Investor Contact:

RedChip Companies, Inc.
Dave Gentry
407-491-4498
dave@redchip.com




Disclaimer

