 

ARKO/GPM Announces Participation in the Stephens Annual Investment Conference

12.11.2020, 14:30  |  66   |   |   

Expects to Update Fiscal 2020 Outlook

RICHMOND, Va., Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARKO Holdings Ltd., (“Arko”), whose primary asset is a controlling stake in GPM Investments, LLC, (“GPM” or the “Company”), a rapidly growing leader in the U.S. convenience store industry, and who entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II (“Haymaker”), a publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), today announced that the Company is scheduled to present at the Stephens Annual Investment Conference on Thursday, November 19, 2020, at 1:00 pm Eastern Time.

In advance of the presentation, the Company expects to file an updated investor presentation providing revised fiscal 2020 outlook.

The presentation will be webcast live over the internet and can be accessed at https://haymakeracquisition.com/home/. No audio replay will be available.

Arko’s pending business combination with Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II, a special purpose acquisition corporation (SPAC) (the “Business Combination”) remains on track for an expected closing in the fourth quarter of 2020, subject to the approval of the stockholders of Haymaker and Arko and other conditions to closing. Following the closing, the combined company is expected to become publicly-listed on the NASDAQ stock exchange under the ticker ARKO.

About GPM and Arko:
Based in Richmond, VA, GPM was founded in 2003 with 169 stores and has grown through acquisitions to become the 7th largest convenience store chain in the United States, with, following the consummation of the Empire acquisition, 2,930 locations comprised of 1,350 company-operated stores and 1,580 dealer sites to which it supplies fuel, in 33 states and Washington D.C. GPM operates in three segments: retail, which consists of fuel and merchandise sales to retail consumers; wholesale, which supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents; and GPM Petroleum, which supplies fuel to GPM and its subsidiaries selling fuel (both in the retail and wholesale segments) as well as subwholesalers and bulk purchasers.

Arko is the controlling shareholder of GPM and, as part of the business combination with Haymaker (the “Business Combination”), the shares of Arko will be de-listed from Tel-Aviv stock exchange. At the closing of the Business Combination with Haymaker, Arko will have no material independent operating activities, income, or net assets, other than its ownership interest in GPM.

