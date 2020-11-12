 

Signature Resources Appoints Gold Mine Veteran Robert Vallis as Chief Executive Officer

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.11.2020, 14:30  |  92   |   |   

Former Yamana and Barrick Executive to lead Signature Resources

TORONTO, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Signature Resources Ltd. (TSXV: SGU, OTCQB: SGGTF, FSE 3S3) ("Signature" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Robert Vallis as President, CEO, and Director.

Robert Vallis is an accomplished senior leader and business professional with broad and progressive career developed over 25 years in the mining sector. Mr. Vallis brings to Signature a wide breadth of business and technical experience across multiple areas including corporate development, strategy and planning, business/transaction development and execution, project and team management, financial evaluations, enterprise continuous improvement and mine Engineering/operations. Mr. Vallis most recently was the SVP Corporate Development with Golden Star Resources. Before this, Mr. Vallis was with Yamana Gold as a Business Development executive for nearly nine years working on transactions such as the C$3.9 Billion joint acquisition of Osisko for 50% of Canada’s largest operating gold mine, and the US$395 Million acquisition of Extorre Gold Mines Ltd. for Cerro Morro (now Yamana’s highest grade operating mine). Prior to Yamana, Mr. Vallis was with Barrick Gold for 15 years in multiple global jurisdictions and roles spanning from global Evaluations & Corporate Development, Capital Projects, Mine Engineering & operations, and global Continuous Improvement. Most notably, Mr. Vallis worked on the successful US$10.4 Billion acquisition of Placer Dome, a transformative deal for Barrick and one of Canada’s largest mining M&A transactions. Mr. Vallis holds a Bachelor of Engineering degree with Dalhousie University in Mine Engineering, a Master of Business Administration degree with the University of Toronto’s Rotman School of Management and is a registered Professional Engineer in the Province of Ontario.

I am very pleased and excited to have joined Signature Resources as President, CEO, and Director. The remarkable quality of the Company’s entire team and the high-grade Lingman Lake gold project present a significant opportunity to the Company and its shareholders with exceptional potential for rapid value growth. The Lingman Lake gold project is an extensive land package residing near Canada’s premier gold mining district, rich with high-grade gold production, resource potential, and valued stakeholder participation. Resulting from the vision, unique talents, and hard work of Signature’s founding members, Signature is uniquely positioned for focused and disciplined growth. I look forward to working with our Board and management leading the Signature team to deliver this value to its shareholders.

