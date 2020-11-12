 

Nexans Press Release

Nexans Press Release

Paris La Défense, November 12, 2020 – In response to the press release published earlier today by Cenergy Holdings of Greece, Nexans communicates that, in the context of its strategic review process, it engages with potential targets on a regular basis, including with Cenergy Holdings. The contacts with Cenergy Holding are at a preliminary stage. Further information will be disclosed as necessary.


About Nexans


Nexans is a key driver for the world’s transition to a more connected and sustainable energy future. For over 120 years, the Group has brought energy to life by providing customers with advanced cable technologies for power and data transmission. Today, Nexans goes beyond cables to offer customers a complete service that leverages digital technology to maximize the performance and efficiency of their critical assets. The Group designs solutions and services along the entire value chain in four main business areas: Building & Territories (including utilities and e­mobility), High Voltage & Projects (covering offshore wind farms, subsea interconnections, land high voltage), Telecom & Data (covering data transmission, telecom networks, hyperscale data centers, LAN), and Industry & Solutions (including renewables, transportation, oil and gas, automation, and others).

Corporate Social Responsibility is a guiding principle of Nexans’ business activities and internal practices. In 2013 Nexans was the first cable provider to create a Foundation supporting sustainable initiatives bringing access to energy to disadvantaged communities worldwide. The Group’s commitment to developing ethical, sustainable and high-quality cables also drives its active involvement within leading industry associations, including Europacable, the NEMA, ICF and CIGRE.

Nexans employs nearly 26,000 people with an industrial footprint in 34 countries and commercial activities worldwide. In 2019, the Group generated 6.7 billion euros in sales.

Nexans is listed on Euronext Paris, compartment A.

For more information, please visit: www.nexans.com  

Additional information:

Financial Communication Communications
Aurélia Baudey-Vignaud
Tel: +33 (0)1 78 15 03 94
e-mail: aurelia.baudey-vignaud@nexans.com

  		Catherine Garipoglu
Tel: +33 (0)1 78 15 04 78
e-mail: catherine.garipoglu@nexans.com

 
   


Attachment


