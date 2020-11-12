NutraLife BioSciences, Inc. (NLBS) Provides Company Update

It's been quite the year, and it's hard to believe that 2020 is almost over. This year has been the most challenging for many of us. We have all had to face the trials and tribulations brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, our political elections, and the unrest we face together as a country and global society.

As we continue to press on, we have had to adapt and adjust our operations to accommodate the current environment and meet the challenges presented head-on.

Upon entering the new year and in the wake of the global pandemic, the Company regrouped and took the necessary steps to secure the Company’s future and survive the economic slowdown. We began by making a strategic pivot from our then-current nutraceutical manufacturing business by adding the manufacture of consumer sanitizer products utilizing the Company’s existing manufacturing capabilities and the Company’s ability to retrofit its operations and accommodate production due to the shortage of supply and demand for sanitizer products. To do so, consistent with Food and Drug Administration (FDA) requirements, the Company registered and obtained a labeler code as an over-the-counter (OTC) manufacturing facility and began manufacturing and distributing a line of liquid-based multi-use sanitizer spray products under the Company’s in-house brand, “Eddie’s Clean Hands,” packaged as a multi-use sanitizer spray, formulated per the CDC’s recommendation of containing at least 60-95% ethanol or isopropanol alcohol to be effective. Recently, NutraLife announced it had secured distribution of the Company’s sanitizer sprays with W.W. Grainger Inc., a New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) listed national distributor.

This month, the Company announced that it had signed a multi-year production, fulfillment, and distribution agreement with 27Health Inc. to launch its patent-pending Oral Sanitizer mouth spray which we hope will provide some protection from viruses by reducing viral transmission. We are excited about the new product launch and the possibility of another revenue-producing line of products that the Company will be manufacturing and distributing.