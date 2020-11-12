Rise in need for asset tracking, increase in use of smartphones, diverse utility across applications, and surge in adoption of business analytics solutions drive the growth of the global real-time location system market.

PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report titled, "Real-time Location System Market by Component (Hardware, Software, and Services), Technology (Ultra-Wideband (UWB), Wi-Fi, RFID, ZigBee, Infrared, and Other), and Industry Vertical (Transportation & Logistics, Healthcare, Retail, Manufacturing & Processing, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026." According to the report, the global real-time location system industry was estimated at $2.83 billion in 2018, and is expected to hit $23.13 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 30.2% from 2019 to 2026.