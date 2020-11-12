Real-Time Location System Market to Reach $23.13 Bn, Globally, by 2026 at 30.2% CAGR Allied Market Research
Rise in need for asset tracking, increase in use of smartphones, diverse utility across applications, and surge in adoption of business analytics solutions drive the growth of the global real-time location system market.
PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report titled, "Real-time Location System Market by Component (Hardware, Software, and Services), Technology (Ultra-Wideband (UWB), Wi-Fi, RFID, ZigBee, Infrared, and Other), and Industry Vertical (Transportation & Logistics, Healthcare, Retail, Manufacturing & Processing, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026." According to the report, the global real-time location system industry was estimated at $2.83 billion in 2018, and is expected to hit $23.13 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 30.2% from 2019 to 2026.
Drivers, restraints, and opportunities
Rise in need for asset tracking, increase in use of smartphones, diverse utility across applications, and surge in adoption of business analytics solutions drive the growth of the global real-time location system market. On the other hand, high initial costs and several operational challenges impede the growth to some extent. However, technological advancements and blend of technologies by key vendors to offer effective RTLS applications are anticipated to usher a number of opportunities, in the near future.
COVID-19 scenario
- Real-time location setup, through its integrated framework, facilitates business ventures with immediate geographical position of people and objects. And, with most of the organizations embracing work-from-home practice during the lockdown, the demand for real-time location technology has increased to a significant extent.
- Also, the fact that it offers flawless and coherent communication through the web at lower costs and absolute benefits such as easy deployment of the system across various operating networks through different types of devices has given the market a strong boost.
