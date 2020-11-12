 

Donan Add-On for ClaimCenter Now Available in Guidewire Marketplace

Donan, a leading forensic investigation firm, and Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE: GWRE), the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently, today announced that Donan’s Ready for Guidewire-validated add-on is now available to insurers in the Guidewire Marketplace.

The Donan Connect for Claims Investigative Services add-on enables ClaimCenter users to initiate an investigative assignment quickly and efficiently and access status updates and documents relevant to the investigation from within ClaimCenter. When submitting an assignment through the Donan Connect add-on, the required information automatically populates from the ClaimCenter claim file. No more logging into a portal and having to copy and paste information. In addition to comprehensive reporting and invoicing, Donan Connect delivers fully interactive Matterport 3D scans available directly from the claim file. These scans offer a first-person view into a claim that can be referenced at any time. Accessing Source7 AI through ClaimCenter (via Donan Connect) also allows insurers to automate product liability decisions based on their unique goals. This ability eliminates the uncertainty surrounding subrogation by automating the process of determining which investigations to pursue.”

“As the first forensic investigation firm to partner with Guidewire, Donan is furthering our efforts to deliver an optimal customer experience. As such, we consider this partnership as much an integration with our clients’ processes as with Guidewire itself,” said Lyle Donan, president and chief executive officer, Donan. “All communications with Donan, from submission to status updates to invoicing, are completed within ClaimCenter. This single-application process maximizes efficiency, accuracy, and customer experience.”

With Donan’s integration for ClaimCenter, insurers can:

  • Improve efficiency, accuracy, and financial performance for their claims department
  • Access detailed communications, reporting, and 3D scans of the loss location from ClaimCenter
  • Receive the Donan investigation report and invoice directly through ClaimCenter

“We congratulate Donan on the publication of its add-on for ClaimCenter,” said Becky Mattick, vice president, global solution alliances, Guidewire Software. “By listening to our mutual clients’ needs around property claims management, Donan delivers top-tier service to our clients through Donan Connect. This integration provides a single-system platform for property loss claims information, ensuring transparency and access to innovative solutions.”

