 

Itron Achieves Record Registration at First-Ever Virtual Itron Utility Week

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI), which is innovating the way utilities and cities manage energy and water, announced that its flagship event, Itron Utility Week (IUW), concluded with record registration of more than 1,500 registrants from across the globe, representing 375 utilities and more than 70 cities. Held virtually Oct. 27-29 with the theme of Empowering Innovation, the event brought together customers, partners and influencers to search for new ways to solve problems, improve operations, and redefine the utility and smart city landscape.

Marking Itron’s 38th year of hosting an annual customer-focused event, IUW 2020 provided attendees with access to live and on demand content, which can be accessed through the month of November by visiting www.itron.com/iuw. IUW also celebrated the achievements of the industry and driving excellence in innovation through two award programs. Frost & Sullivan named CPS Energy and BRK Ambiental as the recipients of the fifth annual Excellence in Resourcefulness Awards and Itron named Western Power as the winner of the second annual Itron Innovator Award.

At the conclusion of the event, Marina Donovan, vice president of global marketing and public affairs at Itron, unveiled a new name for IUW: Itron Inspire. This name change reflects the continued evolution both within the industry and in the conference itself with a steadily-growing number of attendees who represent cities, municipalities, co-ops, government entities, partners, technology companies and more—not just utilities.

“As we move forward, we want to make sure that our conference is focused on exploring the possibilities for a better connected, sustainable and resourceful future,” said Donovan. “We want attendees to leave our event feeling inspired and hopeful about what the future holds for our industry.”

Itron Inspire will be held in Palm Desert, California from Oct. 1-8, 2021.

“Our first virtual event focused on empowering innovation, a timely topic for our industry,” continued Donovan. “Through innovation, we can completely redefine the future of utilities and cities to ensure safe, more sustainable and resilient infrastructure. We are looking forward to gathering again next year under our new name, Itron Inspire, with a broader focus on how we, collectively, can leverage technology and services to drive business transformation, enhance customer engagement and unlock innovation.”

To access IUW 2020 session recordings, visit www.itron.com/iuw and select “Register.”

About Itron

Itron enables utilities and cities to safely, securely and reliably deliver critical infrastructure solutions to communities in more than 100 countries. Our portfolio of smart networks, software, services, meters and sensors helps our customers better manage electricity, gas and water resources for the people they serve. By working with our customers to ensure their success, we help improve the quality of life, ensure the safety and promote the well-being of millions of people around the globe. Itron is dedicated to creating a more resourceful world. Join us: www.itron.com.

Itron is a registered trademark of Itron, Inc. All third-party trademarks are property of their respective owners and any usage herein does not suggest or imply any relationship between Itron and the third party unless expressly stated.

