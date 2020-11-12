ZoomInfo Kicks Off 2020 Winter Donation Drive

The 2020 Winter Donation Drive features ZoomInfo’s 1,600-plus employees, divided into 15 teams, competing to raise the most money for their local charities, from now through Friday, Dec. 18.

ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI), a global leader in go-to-market intelligence solutions, this week kicked off its 2020 Winter Donation Drive. This annual fundraising event benefits youth- and family-focused nonprofit organizations in its local communities.

“It has never been more important for us to step up and help our communities,” said Henry Schuck, CEO and Founder of ZoomInfo. “We can make a significant impact by helping to brighten the holiday season for those families in our communities who have endured a really challenging year.”

In addition to the company’s headquarters in Vancouver, Wash., employees at ZoomInfo’s offices in Waltham, Mass.; Conshohocken, Pa.; Bethesda, Md.; Grand Rapids, Mich.; Bellevue, Wash.; and Ra’anana, Israel, will raise money for organizations in their respective communities. Employees in ZoomInfo’s two newest offices – Atlanta, Ga., and San Mateo, Calif., which were added through recent acquisitions of Clickagy and EverString, respectively – will also participate in the donation drive.

In the first four years of the donation drive, ZoomInfo employees have raised more than $500,000 in cash and in-kind donations. During last year’s event, they contributed more than $240,000 to support nonprofit organizations in each of the company’s seven communities.

For the fourth straight year, a portion of these donations went to support the Evergreen School District’s Family & Community Resource Centers (FCRC) in Vancouver. These funds enabled the FCRC to assist families in need with bills, clothing, and hygiene items, and allowed the organization to open its first Resource Center at the high school level.

The FCRC is one of nine organizations with whom ZoomInfo is partnering for the 2020 Winter Donation Drive:

