 

EnWave Signs First Commercial Royalty-Bearing License for Cannabis Processing in the United States

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnWave Corporation (TSX-V:ENW | FSE:E4U) (“EnWave”, or the “Company”) announced today that it has signed a commercial royalty-bearing license (the “License”) with GentleDry Technologies (“GentleDry”).

GentleDry is an Oregon-based drying solutions company that will focus on servicing legalized cannabis cultivators across the Pacific Northwest region of the United States. EnWave’s Radiant Energy Vacuum (“REV”) dehydration technology provides an attractive value proposition for the drying of cannabis and hemp biomass, including faster drying, increased precision and lower costs.

Concurrently with the signing of the License, GentleDry purchased a 10kW REV machine from AvoLov, LLC (“AvoLov”). AvoLov and GentleDry are affiliated through common ownership.

AvoLov, a licensed partner of EnWave, is now leveraging REV manufacturing capacity at one of EnWave’s international licensed partners to co-manufacture its shelf-stable avocado-based snacks and ingredients.

For EnWave, a supplier of equipment that embodies years of research and development, patented innovation, know-how and, particularly, a recent process patent specifically for the drying and decontamination of cannabis, the U.S. market presents a significant opportunity. EnWave plans to license its technology to companies that operate within legalized frameworks at State, Municipal and other non-federal regulatory levels.

Arizona, Montana, New Jersey and South Dakota all approved recreational use of cannabis in the recent U.S. Federal election. Mississippi and South Dakota also voted recently to adopt medical cannabis. The addition of these five States brings the total to thirty-four States that have legalized medicinal and/or recreational cannabis.

About HHC Holdings LLC d.b.a. GentleDry Technologies
GentleDry Technologies provides mobile drying services to cannabis cultivators on the West Coast of the United States of America.

About EnWave
EnWave Corporation, a Vancouver-based advanced technology company, has developed a Radiant Energy Vacuum (“REV”) – an innovative, proprietary method for the precise dehydration of organic materials. EnWave has further developed patent-pending methods for uniformly drying and decontaminating cannabis through the use of REV technology, shortening the time from harvest to marketable cannabis products.

