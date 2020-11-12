 

Agenus and Dr. Steven O’Day to Participate in Panels at the Virtual SITC 2020 Immuno-Oncology Event Hosted by B. Riley

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.11.2020, 15:00  |  41   |   |   

LEXINGTON, Mass., Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ: AGEN), an immuno-oncology company with an extensive pipeline of checkpoint antibodies, cell therapies, adjuvants, and vaccines designed to activate immune response to cancers and infections, today announced that Dr. Steven O’Day, Executive Director of the John Wayne Cancer Institute, Dr. Jennifer Buell, President and COO of Agenus, and Patrick Jordan, COO of AgenTus Therapeutics, will participate in panel discussions at the Virtual SITC 2020 Immuno-Oncology Event hosted by B. Riley.

Date: Thursday, November 12, 2020

Panel #2: Next-Gen Checkpoint Inhibitors (CPI) and Co-Stimulatory Agonists Finally Ready for Prime Time

Time: 1:00 PM – 2:00 PM ET
Conference ID: 311564

Agenus Inc.
Steven O’Day, MD – Executive Director of the John Wayne Cancer Institute
Jennifer Buell, PhD – President & COO
Dhan Chand, PhD – Scientific Director Head of Drug Discovery

Compass Therapeutics
Thomas J. Schuetz, MD, PhD – Co-Founder & CEO

F-Star Therapeutics
Eliot Forster, PhD – President & CEO
Louis Kayitalire, MD – CMO

TRIGR Therapeutics
Miranda Toledano – COO & CFO

Panel #3: Cell Therapy 2.0: Transforming Immune Cells to Mainstream Cancer Treatments

Time: 2:00 PM – 3:00 PM ET
Conference ID: 650564

Agenus Inc. and AgenTus Therapeutics
Jennifer Buell, PhD – President & COO (Agenus)
Patrick Jordan – COO (AgenTus)

Adicet Bio
Chen Schor – President & CEO
Stewart Abbott, PhD – COO & CSO

Mustang Bio
Manny Litchman, MD – President & CEO
Knut Niss, PhD – CTO

Carisma Therapeutics
Steven Kelly – President & CEO

Glycostem
Troels Jordansen – CEO
Jan Spanholtz, PhD – CSO

Replays will be available after the discussions by dialing 800-332-6854 or 973-528-0005 and entering the corresponding conference ID. They will also be available on the Events & Presentations page of the Agenus website at https://investor.agenusbio.com/events-and-presentations

About AgenTus Therapeutics, Inc.
AgenTus Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of breakthrough unmodified and modified allogeneic iNKT cells with engineered receptors, such as T cell receptors (TCRs) and Chimeric Antigen Receptors (CARs), designed to supercharge the human immune system cells to seek and destroy cancer. AgenTus also aims to advance adoptive cell therapy formats which would enable off-the-shelf living drugs. AgenTus has locations in Lexington, MA and Cambridge, UK. For more information, please visit www.agentustherapeutics.com.

About Agenus
Agenus is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company focused on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the body's immune system to fight cancer. The Company's vision is to expand the patient populations benefiting from cancer immunotherapy by pursuing combination approaches that leverage a broad repertoire of antibody therapeutics, adoptive cell therapies (through its AgenTus Therapeutics subsidiary), and proprietary cancer vaccine platforms. The Company is equipped with a suite of antibody discovery platforms and a state-of-the-art GMP manufacturing facility with the capacity to support clinical programs. Agenus is headquartered in Lexington, MA. For more information, please visit www.agenusbio.com and our Twitter handle @agenus_bio. Information that may be important to investors will be routinely posted on our website and Twitter.

Contact:
Agenus Inc. 
Caroline Bafundo
212-994-8209
Caroline.Bafundo@agenusbio.com


Agenus Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Agenus and Dr. Steven O’Day to Participate in Panels at the Virtual SITC 2020 Immuno-Oncology Event Hosted by B. Riley LEXINGTON, Mass., Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ: AGEN), an immuno-oncology company with an extensive pipeline of checkpoint antibodies, cell therapies, adjuvants, and vaccines designed to activate immune response to cancers …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioCryst to Present Data at the 2020 ASH Annual Meeting
Multi-Center Evaluation of Bionano Optical Genome Mapping by Cytogenetics Thought Leaders in the US ...
Monument Mining behält Kontrolle über Covid-19-Pandemie
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company Enters into Sales & Distribution Agreement for ...
Nokia and Deutsche Telekom Group expand strategic cooperation to build 5G-ready IP network
Bilwee selects WISeKey’s WISeID technology to help Argentinian companies safely complete business ...
Search Minerals Receives $1.5m of Debentures Conversion, Announces Shares for Debt and Loan ...
Gran Colombia Reports Third Quarter and First Nine Months 2020 Results; Announces Tripling of Its ...
UPDATE - Castor Maritime Inc. Reports Financial Results for the Three Months and Nine Months Ended ...
Willis Towers Watson acquires Acclimatise in move that further strengthens climate resilience ...
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Aurora Cannabis Announces Proposed Public Offering
Update on FDA Advisory Committee’s Meeting on Aducanumab in Alzheimer’s Disease
Nevada Copper Provides Operations Update and Announces Filing of Q3 2020 Financial Statements
Pfizer und BioNTech geben erfolgreiche erste Zwischenanalyse ihres COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten in ...
Relay Medical Subsidiary Signs Binding LOI for Rights to COVID-19 Rapid Antigen and Antibody Tests
Biofrontera reports third quarter and first nine months 2020 results
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.11.20
An Agenus-discovered first-in-class ILT4 antibody, MK-4830, enters Phase 2
09.11.20
Agenus Presents Additional Clinical Responses and Novel Biomarker Data at SITC2020
05.11.20
Dr. Steven O’Day Named Agenus Chief Medical Officer
02.11.20
Agenus Doses First COVID-19 Patient with iNKT Cell Therapy
29.10.20
Agenus R&D Update & Third Quarter Financial Report
20.10.20
Agenus to Report Third Quarter Earnings
14.10.20
Agenus to Present on Seven Novel Programs at SITC 2020

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.09.20
122
Agenus gegen Malaria