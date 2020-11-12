Agenus and Dr. Steven O’Day to Participate in Panels at the Virtual SITC 2020 Immuno-Oncology Event Hosted by B. Riley
LEXINGTON, Mass., Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ: AGEN), an immuno-oncology company with an extensive pipeline of checkpoint antibodies, cell therapies, adjuvants, and
vaccines designed to activate immune response to cancers and infections, today announced that Dr. Steven O’Day, Executive Director of the John Wayne Cancer Institute, Dr. Jennifer Buell, President
and COO of Agenus, and Patrick Jordan, COO of AgenTus Therapeutics, will participate in panel discussions at the Virtual SITC 2020 Immuno-Oncology Event hosted by B. Riley.
Date: Thursday, November 12, 2020
Panel #2: Next-Gen Checkpoint Inhibitors (CPI) and Co-Stimulatory Agonists Finally Ready for Prime Time
Time: 1:00 PM – 2:00 PM ET
Conference ID: 311564
Agenus Inc.
Steven O’Day, MD – Executive Director of the John Wayne Cancer Institute
Jennifer Buell, PhD – President & COO
Dhan Chand, PhD – Scientific Director Head of Drug Discovery
Compass Therapeutics
Thomas J. Schuetz, MD, PhD – Co-Founder & CEO
F-Star Therapeutics
Eliot Forster, PhD – President & CEO
Louis Kayitalire, MD – CMO
TRIGR Therapeutics
Miranda Toledano – COO & CFO
Panel #3: Cell Therapy 2.0: Transforming Immune Cells to Mainstream Cancer Treatments
Time: 2:00 PM – 3:00 PM ET
Conference ID: 650564
Agenus Inc. and AgenTus Therapeutics
Jennifer Buell, PhD – President & COO (Agenus)
Patrick Jordan – COO (AgenTus)
Adicet Bio
Chen Schor – President & CEO
Stewart Abbott, PhD – COO & CSO
Mustang Bio
Manny Litchman, MD – President & CEO
Knut Niss, PhD – CTO
Carisma Therapeutics
Steven Kelly – President & CEO
Glycostem
Troels Jordansen – CEO
Jan Spanholtz, PhD – CSO
Replays will be available after the discussions by dialing 800-332-6854 or 973-528-0005 and entering the corresponding conference ID. They will also be available on the Events & Presentations page of the Agenus website at https://investor.agenusbio.com/events-and-presentations
About AgenTus Therapeutics, Inc.
AgenTus Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of breakthrough unmodified and modified allogeneic iNKT cells with engineered receptors, such as T cell receptors (TCRs) and Chimeric Antigen Receptors (CARs), designed to supercharge the human immune system cells to seek and destroy cancer. AgenTus also aims to advance adoptive cell therapy formats which would enable off-the-shelf living drugs. AgenTus has locations in Lexington, MA and Cambridge, UK. For more information, please visit www.agentustherapeutics.com.
About Agenus
Agenus is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company focused on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the body's immune system to fight cancer. The Company's vision is to expand the patient populations benefiting from cancer immunotherapy by pursuing combination approaches that leverage a broad repertoire of antibody therapeutics, adoptive cell therapies (through its AgenTus Therapeutics subsidiary), and proprietary cancer vaccine platforms. The Company is equipped with a suite of antibody discovery platforms and a state-of-the-art GMP manufacturing facility with the capacity to support clinical programs. Agenus is headquartered in Lexington, MA. For more information, please visit www.agenusbio.com and our Twitter handle @agenus_bio. Information that may be important to investors will be routinely posted on our website and Twitter.
Contact:
Agenus Inc.
Caroline Bafundo
212-994-8209
Caroline.Bafundo@agenusbio.com
