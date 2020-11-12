 

Tesoro Enterprises, Inc. to Merge with HUMBL, LLC - A Global Payments and Financial Services Network

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.11.2020   

San Diego, CA, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tesoro Enterprises, Inc. (OTC Pink: TSNP) (“Tesoro”) announced today that it has entered into an agreement with HUMBL, LLC (“HUMBL”) to merge the two entities. In an all-stock transaction, the members of HUMBL will receive preferred shares of Tesoro in exchange for their HUMBL holdings.

Tesoro, the surviving entity, will be renamed “HUMBL, Inc.” and following an imminent redomiciling of the corporation to Delaware, an application will be filed with the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (“FINRA”) for a change of the issuer’s name and symbol. The company will almost immediately begin the process for becoming an SEC filer and provide audited annual financials beginning with yearend 2020.

Consummate with the transaction, HUMBL, Managing Member and Founder, Brian M. Foote has acquired the control block of voting shares and a significant number of common shares from outgoing Tesoro President, Henry Boucher.

The Board of Directors has installed Mr. Foote and HUMBL associate, Jeffrey Hinshaw, as directors of Tesoro and to the officer positions of President and Secretary, respectively. In addition, Adam Wolfe has been named Chief Technology Officer, Michele Rivera has been named Vice President, Global Partnerships, and a director and Karen Garcia will become Vice President, Major Accounts.

Mr. Boucher has resigned all officer and director positions with Tesoro and the company thanks him for his careful guidance. All liabilities of the company to date were settled by Mr. Boucher prior to his resignation.

HUMBL is comprised of team members from companies like Western Union, Moneygram, Visa, American Express, Epson, Microsoft, Facebook and Qualcomm and was recently named a Forbes “Rising Startups to Watch” in June 2020 for recognizing the “major gap between the US and emerging markets regarding mobile payments.”

HUMBL has designed a mobile wallet (HUMBL) and merchant software (HUMBL Hubs), that help primarily cash economies migrate to digital money services across key vertical markets, such as: government, banking, wireless carriers and merchant services. HUMBL’s global money platform will deliver up to 50% estimated savings on transactions such as: sending, receiving, lending, borrowing, investing money and paying bills.

Brian Foote is the CEO, President and a founder of HUMBL and brings with him twenty years of consumer technology experience, having launched a number of top ranked global technology products at companies like Epson, where he was twice named to the Innovators Team Award for his work across merchant partners such as Amazon, Walmart, Costco, Target and Best Buy. Mr. Foote is a graduate of University of California at Los Angeles (UCLA) and is certified in blockchain, digital media and social media from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

