Heidelberg Pharma will Present at German Equity Forum and Provides Update on Partner Activities for its Legacy Assets

12.11.2020
- RedHill Biopharma plans Phase II/III trial with upamostat in COVID-19

- Telix Pharmaceuticals enters into strategic license and commercial partnership for China with radio-labelled antibody girentuximab

Ladenburg, Germany, 12 November 2020 - Heidelberg Pharma AG (FSE: HPHA) today announced that it will give a presentation at the German Equity Forum (Eigenkapitalforum, EKF) and provided an update on recent news from its licensing partners.

Presentation at EKF

The EKF will virtually take place from 16th - 18th November 2020. Dr. Jan Schmidt-Brand, CEO/CFO of Heidelberg Pharma AG will hold a company presentation on Wednesday, 18th November at 10:00 am CET. Heidelberg Pharma's management will be available for one-on-one meetings.

Dr. Jan Schmidt-Brand said: "We are pleased that our partners are making significant progress with our out-licensed product candidates. Both, RedHill and Telix are continuing to develop our former clinical candidates in a promising and energetic manner, so that we will benefit from successful development and commercialization in the future. We support our partners where we can."

Update on partnering programs

Partnered program, RHB-107, making progress in COVID-19 and cancer

Licensing partner RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (RedHill, Nasdaq: RDHL) continues to develop RHB-107 (upamostat) in COVID-19 and has indicated that the company plans to initiate a Phase II/III study with outpatients in the USA early in 2021. This is further supported by promising results showing that RHB-107 strongly inhibited SARS-CoV-2 replication in an in vitro model of human bronchial tissue.

