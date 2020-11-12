 

Bank of Southern California Hires Chief Banking Officer to Grow the Bank’s Presence in Southern California

Bank of Southern California, N.A. (OTC Pink: BCAL), a community business bank headquartered in San Diego, is pleased to announce that Richard Hernandez has joined the company as Executive Vice President, Chief Banking Officer. He will be responsible for leading the Bank’s business banking teams with a focus on building strong, lasting customer relationships, growing loan and deposit production, and expanding the company’s customer base throughout Southern California.

Mr. Hernandez is a highly accomplished and well-regarded executive with more than 20 years’ experience in the banking industry. Prior to joining Bank of Southern California, he served as the Regional President for Pacific Western Bank, overseeing the Los Angeles market.

Mr. Hernandez, a long time Southern California resident, earned his bachelor’s degree from California Lutheran University. Active in the community, he is passionate about supporting local youth-based charities and is a long-time member of the North Ranch Country Club board. He also previously served on the board for Casa Pacifica in Ventura County and the Boys and Girls Club of Las Virgenes.

“I am pleased to welcome Richard to Bank of Southern California’s executive leadership team. His track record of success paired with his experience building highly successful banking teams will be a tremendous asset to our company,” said Nathan Rogge, President and CEO. “This marks an important step for the Bank, as we continue to execute on our growth strategies, including expanding operations in the Los Angeles, Orange, and Ventura County markets,” concluded Rogge.

About Bank of Southern California

A growing community bank, established in 2001, Bank of Southern California, N.A., with headquarters in San Diego, CA, is locally owned and managed, and offers a range of financial products to individuals, professionals and small-to-medium sized businesses. The Bank’s solution-driven, relationship-based approach to banking provides accessibility to decision makers and enhances value through strong partnerships with its clients. The Bank currently operates branches in San Diego County, Los Angeles County, Orange County, San Bernardino County, and the Coachella Valley in Riverside County. For more information, please visit https://www.banksocal.com or call 844.BNK.SOCAL.



