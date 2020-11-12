Humana Delivers COVID-19 Relief and Recovery Assistance to Community Service Organizations in Ohio

The goal is to address urgent and long-term community needs, including access to food, shelter, and medical care. Thus far, Humana’s continuing investment in Ohio includes:

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to present health care and financial challenges to Ohio communities, leading health and well-being company Humana Inc . (NYSE: HUM) and its philanthropic entities are collaborating with local community service organizations in a multi-faceted initiative to protect and care for Ohioans. To date, contributions total more than $1.6 million in financial grants for COVID-19 relief and economic recovery efforts.

Humana’s Basic Needs Food Insecurity Response: The company’s COVID-19 Rapid Response initiative – which identifies and assists Humana health care plan members in need of access to healthy food - has facilitated the delivery of more than 20,000 meal kits across Ohio.

Humana’s Bold Goal Initiative: Greater Cincinnati – home to more than 2,400 Humana employees – is one of the company’s newest Bold Goal communities. As such, Cincinnati is a designated focus area for combatting health-related social factors such as food insecurity, social isolation, housing quality, and loneliness. As part of this initiative, more than $210,000 has been granted to local social service organizations like Maslow’s Army, which helps the homeless, and Council on Aging of Southwestern Ohio (COA).

“At a time when so many people are relying on our services, it’s more important than ever that we’re able to serve the community without disruption,” said Lisa Hamler-Fugitt, Executive Director of the Ohio Association of Food Banks. “Humana has made a real difference in helping us continue to provide food for Ohioans and protect the most vulnerable from the tremendous challenges of the coronavirus pandemic.”

“During the midst of this ongoing crisis, community nonprofits are providing vital frontline services, and Humana is committed to doing our part to help these critical organizations here in Ohio,” said Humana’s Regional Vice President of Health Services Nisha Patel, M.D., who is based in the Columbus area. “We at Humana feel a responsibility and want to be part of a collective effort to serve people across the state, in keeping with our dedication to the health and well-being of the communities we serve.”

