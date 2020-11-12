 

Humana Delivers COVID-19 Relief and Recovery Assistance to Community Service Organizations in Ohio

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
12.11.2020, 15:00  |   |   |   

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to present health care and financial challenges to Ohio communities, leading health and well-being company Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) and its philanthropic entities are collaborating with local community service organizations in a multi-faceted initiative to protect and care for Ohioans. To date, contributions total more than $1.6 million in financial grants for COVID-19 relief and economic recovery efforts.

The goal is to address urgent and long-term community needs, including access to food, shelter, and medical care. Thus far, Humana’s continuing investment in Ohio includes:

  • Humana’s Basic Needs Food Insecurity Response: The company’s COVID-19 Rapid Response initiative – which identifies and assists Humana health care plan members in need of access to healthy food - has facilitated the delivery of more than 20,000 meal kits across Ohio.
  • Humana’s Bold Goal Initiative: Greater Cincinnati – home to more than 2,400 Humana employees – is one of the company’s newest Bold Goal communities. As such, Cincinnati is a designated focus area for combatting health-related social factors such as food insecurity, social isolation, housing quality, and loneliness. As part of this initiative, more than $210,000 has been granted to local social service organizations like Maslow’s Army, which helps the homeless, and Council on Aging of Southwestern Ohio (COA).

“At a time when so many people are relying on our services, it’s more important than ever that we’re able to serve the community without disruption,” said Lisa Hamler-Fugitt, Executive Director of the Ohio Association of Food Banks. “Humana has made a real difference in helping us continue to provide food for Ohioans and protect the most vulnerable from the tremendous challenges of the coronavirus pandemic.”

“During the midst of this ongoing crisis, community nonprofits are providing vital frontline services, and Humana is committed to doing our part to help these critical organizations here in Ohio,” said Humana’s Regional Vice President of Health Services Nisha Patel, M.D., who is based in the Columbus area. “We at Humana feel a responsibility and want to be part of a collective effort to serve people across the state, in keeping with our dedication to the health and well-being of the communities we serve.”

About Humana

Humana Inc. is committed to helping our millions of medical and specialty members achieve their best health. Our successful history in care delivery and health plan administration is helping us create a new kind of integrated care with the power to improve health and well-being and lower costs. Our efforts are leading to a better quality of life for people with Medicare, families, individuals, military service personnel, and communities at large.

To accomplish that, we support physicians and other health care professionals as they work to deliver the right care in the right place for their patients, our members. Our range of clinical capabilities, resources and tools – such as in-home care, behavioral health, pharmacy services, data analytics and wellness solutions – combine to produce a simplified experience that makes health care easier to navigate and more effective.

More information regarding Humana is available to investors via the Investor Relations page of the company’s web site at www.humana.com, including copies of:

  • Annual reports to stockholders
  • Securities and Exchange Commission filings
  • Most recent investor conference presentations
  • Quarterly earnings news releases and conference calls
  • Calendar of events
  • Corporate Governance information

 

Humana Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Humana Delivers COVID-19 Relief and Recovery Assistance to Community Service Organizations in Ohio As the coronavirus pandemic continues to present health care and financial challenges to Ohio communities, leading health and well-being company Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) and its philanthropic entities are collaborating with local community service …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
BevCanna Partners with Naturo to Launch Beyond Energy All-Natural Hemp Energy Drink
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Alibaba Generates RMB498.2 Billion (US$74.1 Billion) in GMV During the 2020 11.11 Global Shopping ...
Cummins and Navistar to Collaborate on Heavy-Duty Class 8 Truck Powered by Hydrogen Fuel Cells
LNG Industry Veteran Oscar Spieler Joins Delfin as Executive Chairman
Standard Chartered Selects AWS to Power Its Strategic Banking Systems and Workloads
AWS Announces AWS Glue DataBrew
Five Prime Presents First Preclinical Data on Anti-CCR8 Antibody FPA157
NANOBIOTIX Announces Positive New Pre-clinical Data Suggesting Radioenhancer NBTXR3 Could Have a ...
Titel
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Moderna Announces Clinical Updates on Personalized Cancer Vaccine Program
Square, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
Apple Unleashes M1
 Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Mogo Announces that MogoSpend Now Supports Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay
A Stronger Coty Emerging in Q1
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results
Maxar Technologies Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.11.20
Humana Inc. to Present at the Wolfe Research Healthcare Conference
10.11.20
Cano Health and Humana Relationship Expands Access to Health Care for Seniors in San Antonio and Las Vegas
10.11.20
Prime Healthcare and Humana Announce Network Agreements for Providence Medical Center and Saint John Hospital in Kansas
09.11.20
Northwell Health, Humana Renew Agreement
09.11.20
Humana and The Humana Foundation Commit More Than $2.2 Million to COVID-19 Relief and Hurricane Recovery Efforts in Louisiana
04.11.20
Humana Inc. to Present at the Credit Suisse 29th Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference
03.11.20
Humana Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results; Remains Focused on Facilitating Access to Quality Care During the Pandemic
28.10.20
Southwestern Health Resources and Humana Announce Value-Based Agreement in North Texas
27.10.20
Agreement with UCHealth Expands Humana’s Medicare Advantage Provider Network in the Rocky Mountain Region
26.10.20
Humana’s Medicare Advantage Network Expands in Grand Junction and Fruita with Addition of Primary Care Partners