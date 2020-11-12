Amwell Simplifies Telehealth Access with Amwell Now and Expanded Carepoint Portfolio

Amwell (NYSE: AMWL), a national telehealth leader, today announced new connectivity, device and cart offerings, all tailored to meet the evolving needs of care teams and patients. Spurred by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, Amwell is introducing Amwell Now, new Touchpoint Tablet software, and the C500 telemedicine cart to help health systems and other healthcare organizations easily leverage telehealth as a safe, quality care option.

“Amid COVID-19, healthcare organizations’ needs for and expectations surrounding telehealth have fundamentally changed,” said Ido Schoenberg, Chairman and Co-CEO, Amwell. “Increasingly, virtual care is being used as core to all types of care delivery, whether it’s to safeguard care teams, limit unnecessary exposure for patients, or to prioritize the home as a go-to care setting. Our latest offerings are responsive to industry calls for simplicity, integration, and quality, and in service to the evolving landscape of healthcare and our lives overall.”